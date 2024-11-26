Photos from the Matlock Christmas episode are full of holiday cheer, but there’s a secret being revealed in this episode that could seriously damper spirits.

Beau Bridges and Yael Grobglas return in Matlock Season 1 Episode 7, titled “The Belly of the Beast.” The beast, in this context, is the Jacobson Moore big pharma team, on which Matty (Kathy Bates) has finally been assigned after earning Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian Jr.’s (Jason Ritter) trust in their revived lawsuit involving contaminated baby formula in Episode 6.

In “The Belly of the Beast,” airing Thursday, December 5 on CBS, Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. At the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past. Marshall previously told our sister site, Swooon, that there are major revelations about Julian and Olympia’s relationship to come in this episode. Episode 6 showed the events that led up to Olympia asking for a divorce, and Episode 7 shows the “whys.”

“In Episode 7, you’ll definitely see what the Madeline-Julian world looks like at the beginning as she moves to big pharma,” Marshall previously told TV Insider. Viewers “will see that Madeline Matlock has to really be careful on what she wishes because big pharma is not to be played with.”

“Julian, he has a lot of whys, and Olympia has a lot of questions,” Marshall added. “It’s like when you’re in a relationship and you may love your partner wholeheartedly, but there’s a lot of why does he do this? Why does he say that? Why does he? Sometimes those questions are not comfortable, and you have to have the emotional maturity to sit in the discomfort of an uncomfortable conversation. Olympia and Julian both lack that level of emotional maturity to sit in the discomfort of an uncomfortable conversation, which you will see in Episode 7.”

Olympia looks like she’s falling back in love with Julian in the photos below. Will the secret that’s revealed throw a wrench into the possible reconciliation that’s been brewing between these exes? And will it have an impact on Matty’s investigation? Get a glimpse at what’s to come in the Matlock gallery below. The Season 1 midseason finale airs on Thursday, December 12.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, December 5, 9/8c, CBS