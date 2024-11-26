‘Matlock’ Holiday Episode Photos: A Secret Gets Revealed, Beau Bridges Returns & More

Photos from the Matlock Christmas episode are full of holiday cheer, but there’s a secret being revealed in this episode that could seriously damper spirits.

Beau Bridges and Yael Grobglas return in Matlock Season 1 Episode 7, titled “The Belly of the Beast.” The beast, in this context, is the Jacobson Moore big pharma team, on which Matty (Kathy Bates) has finally been assigned after earning Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian Jr.’s (Jason Ritter) trust in their revived lawsuit involving contaminated baby formula in Episode 6.

In “The Belly of the Beast,” airing Thursday, December 5 on CBS, Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. At the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past. Marshall previously told our sister site, Swooon, that there are major revelations about Julian and Olympia’s relationship to come in this episode. Episode 6 showed the events that led up to Olympia asking for a divorce, and Episode 7 shows the “whys.”

“In Episode 7, you’ll definitely see what the Madeline-Julian world looks like at the beginning as she moves to big pharma,” Marshall previously told TV Insider. Viewers “will see that Madeline Matlock has to really be careful on what she wishes because big pharma is not to be played with.”

“Julian, he has a lot of whys, and Olympia has a lot of questions,” Marshall added. “It’s like when you’re in a relationship and you may love your partner wholeheartedly, but there’s a lot of why does he do this? Why does he say that? Why does he? Sometimes those questions are not comfortable, and you have to have the emotional maturity to sit in the discomfort of an uncomfortable conversation. Olympia and Julian both lack that level of emotional maturity to sit in the discomfort of an uncomfortable conversation, which you will see in Episode 7.”

Olympia looks like she’s falling back in love with Julian in the photos below. Will the secret that’s revealed throw a wrench into the possible reconciliation that’s been brewing between these exes? And will it have an impact on Matty’s investigation? Get a glimpse at what’s to come in the Matlock gallery below. The Season 1 midseason finale airs on Thursday, December 12.

Jason Ritter as Julian, Kathy Bates as Matty in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty is finally on the big pharma team, but she’s in for an awakening.

Kathy Bates as Matty in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty looks stunned at the office. Did she just learn vital information about the hidden documents?

Beau Bridges as Julian Sr. in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Beau Bridges is back as Julian’s father, the head of the Jacobson Moore law firm.

Kathy Bates as Matty, Beau Bridges as Julian Sr. in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Senior is one of Matty’s key suspects in her secret investigation. She gets some face time with the lawyer during the company holiday party. What will she find out?

Jason Ritter as Julian in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Julian looks deeply concerned. Did Olympia just learn his secret? How bad is it?

Yael Grobglas as Shae Banfield in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Yael Grobglas returns as Shae, aka “the human lie detector.” Is she the one who outs Julian’s secret?

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, and Kathy Bates as Matty in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Olympia, Julian, and Matty are all smiles at the company holiday party (for now).

Kathy Bates as Matty in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty mingles with her Jacobson Moore colleagues. Is this Julian Jr. and Sr. she’s talking to? The father and son, along with Olympia, are her three main suspects.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, and Kathy Bates as Matty in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Olympia is giving Julian the eyes. What are the odds that the secret is a positive one? Is this before or after she learns this truth?

Yael Grobglas as Shae, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 7
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Shae, Billy, and Sarah dress up in holiday sweaters with their Jacobson Moore coworkers. There may be holiday cheer on the surface at this party, but there could be important things going behind the scenes.

