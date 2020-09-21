How do you heal a world turned upside down?

That's a question for The Good Doctor Season 4, as the ABC medical drama's new poster reveals. The words are printed down the side of the face of series star Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy.

As for what's turned the world "upside down" in the world of the doctors and patients at St. Bonaventure Hospital, art will reflect real life at the beginning of Season 4. It's kicking off with a two-part premiere, "Frontline," about the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Monday, November 2 at 10/9c.

Highmore, executive producer David Shore, and others will be participating in a panel as part of the all-digital New York Comic Con Metaverse (on the New York Comic Con YouTube channel) from October 8-11. They'll break down the Season 3 finale, which saw them lose one of their own, Nicholas Gonzalez's Dr. Neil Melendez, due to the injuries he sustained in the earthquake, and give fans a peek into what's to come.

Heading into the new season, as well as finding out how the doctors will handle the pandemic, fans are eager to see Shaun and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) as a couple and if Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) does move to be with his family.

The Good Doctor, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, November 2, 10/9c, ABC