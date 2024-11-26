Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 finale.]

After weeks of ballroom dancing, a new winner has been crowned. After the judges’ scores and America’s votes were combined, the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy was given to the winning Dancing with the Stars Season 33 couple.

The semi-finals didn’t send anyone home, so all five remaining couples battled it out in the ballroom during the three-hour finale: Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold. Each pair danced a freestyle routine and a redemption dance.

The five finalists hit the ballroom first to perform their redemption dances. Both Joey and Chandler earned perfect scores for their redemption cha cha and jive routines. Stephen followed behind them with two 10s and a 9, while Ilona and Danny received all 9s.

Stephen and Rylee were the first DWTS pair to debut their freestyle routine, which featured some of his beloved teammates. Bruno Tonioli called the performance the perfect blend of “athletic and artistic.” They received a perfect score.

Joey and Jenna rocked out with their tennis-themed freestyle. Carrie Ann Inaba called the routine a “tad underwhelming,” and Joey’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, booed Carrie Ann. Derek Hough and Bruno disagreed with their fellow judge. Joey received two 10s from Derek and Bruno, but he got a 9 from Carrie Ann.

Danny and Witney took us back to Barbieland with their freestyle to “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. Derek declared that Danny and Witney’s performance was “one of the most entertaining things I’ve ever seen on this show.” The pair earned the same scores as Joey and Jenna.

Ilona was the definition of fierce with her and Alan’s routine to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon.” Ilona and Alan received their first perfect score of the season! Chandler and Brandon, the first Black couple to make a DWTS finale, were the last to hit the ballroom and honored generations of Black dancers with their powerful freestyle. Bruno raved over their “spectacular celebration” of dance. They earned a perfect score from the judges.

Danny and Witney came in fifth place. Fourth place went to Stephen and Rylee, followed by Chandler and Brandon in third place. The final two couples left standing were Joey and Jenna, along with Ilona and Alan. The Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy went to… Joey and Jenna! Joey is now the first Bachelor to ever win DWTS!

Do you think the right couple won DWTS Season 33? Vote below and let us know your finale thoughts in the comments below.