What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2020
Netflix is cooking up quite a list for viewers this October with plenty of titles to celebrate Halloween and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Among some of the titles arriving in the weeks ahead are the highly anticipated Haunting of Bly Manor as well as Aaron Sorkin's buzzy The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the sixth and final Emmy-winning season of Schitt's Creek. The touching docuseries Deaf U will also arrive alongside series like The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris, Adam Sandler's kooky new film Hubie Halloween, a new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and much more.
Below, we're rounding up everything that's coming and going from the streamer this October. See what other titles are heading to the library and don't miss favorites like Parks and Recreation which are taking their final bow on the platform.
Available This Month on Netflix:
October TBA
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep 13 & 14 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Brave Blue World
Start Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ahi te encargo / You've Got This — NETFLIX FILM
The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
October 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 7
Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 9
Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Moneyball
October 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
October 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen's Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 27
Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 28
Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 30
Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
His House — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
The 12th Man
Leaving This Month:
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
The Water Diviner
The Last Airbender
The Green Hornet
Paper Year
While We're Young
Battle: Los Angeles
Kristy
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura