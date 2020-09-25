What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix is cooking up quite a list for viewers this October with plenty of titles to celebrate Halloween and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Among some of the titles arriving in the weeks ahead are the highly anticipated Haunting of Bly Manor as well as Aaron Sorkin's buzzy The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the sixth and final Emmy-winning season of Schitt's Creek. The touching docuseries Deaf U will also arrive alongside series like The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris, Adam Sandler's kooky new film Hubie Halloween, a new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and much more.

Below, we're rounding up everything that's coming and going from the streamer this October. See what other titles are heading to the library and don't miss favorites like Parks and Recreation which are taking their final bow on the platform.

Available This Month on Netflix:

October TBA



ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep 13 & 14 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brave Blue World

Start Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahi te encargo / You've Got This — NETFLIX FILM

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

See Also What's Coming and Going From Netflix in September 2020 Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched,' the Tom Holland-starring 'The Devil All The Time' and more arrive on the streaming platform this month.

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 7

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 9

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen's Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 27

Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 28

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 30

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

The 12th Man

Leaving This Month:

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

The Water Diviner

The Last Airbender

The Green Hornet

Paper Year

While We're Young

Battle: Los Angeles

Kristy

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura