‘Not Dead Yet,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Upload’ & More Shows Where the Dead Aren’t Gone for Good

Meredith Jacobs
'Ghosts,' 'Upload,' and 'Not Dead Yet'
CBS; Katie Yu/Amazon Studios; ABC/Temma Hankin

Sometimes the dead makes for the best TV (and no, we’re not talking about murder victims in procedural dramas).

Just look at how popular Ghosts — already renewed for a third season — is for CBS, following a couple who inherits an estate and converts it into a B&B and the spirits inhabiting the place (only Rose McIver’s Sam can see them). Then there’s The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor on Netflix if you’re looking for something less comedic and a lot more spooky. And life continued after death on Dead Like Me and The Good Place.

Now, ABC is debuting a new comedy that also features those who have passed on, with Not Dead Yet on February 8. And so because of that, we’re taking a look below at the aforementioned shows and more where the dead aren’t gone for good.

Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton in 'American Horror Story'
Prashant Gupta/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

American Horror Story

Unsurprisingly, given the show’s name, this anthology series (which premiered in 2011), has featured multiple seasons that fit this list, including Murder House, Coven, Hotel, and 1984. Available on Hulu

Lana Condor in 'Boo, Bitch'
Erik Voake/Netflix

Boo, Bitch

A high school senior (Lana Condor), just as she’s aiming to live her best life, dies but finds it’s not quite over for her yet as she continues on as a ghost in this Netflix series from 2022. Available on Netflix

Ellen Muth and Mandy Patinkin in 'Dead Like Me'
Everett Collection

Dead Like Me

The 2000s dark dramedy on Showtime — there was also a follow-up movie in 2009 — followed grim reapers (Ellen Muth, Mandy Patinkin, Callum Blue, Jasmine Guy, Rebecca Gayheart, Laura Harris) who remove people’s souls, hopefully before they die, and escort them until they move on into their afterlife. Available on Roku

Fred Armisen and Tyler Labine in 'Deadbeat' - Season 2, Episode 6
©Hulu/courtesy Everett Collection

Deadbeat

In this ABC supernatural comedy, which premiered in 2014, Tyler Labine plays a medium who uses his ability to talk to the dead to make a living. Available on Hulu & CW Seed

Jennifer Love Hewitt in 'Ghost Whisperer'
Cliff Lipson / © CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

Ghost Whisperer

For five seasons on CBS, this drama followed Melinda (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who could see and communicate with ghosts. She tried to balance living a normal life with helping those spirits resolve their problems and cross over into the spirit world. Available on Hulu

Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Betsy Sodaro in 'Ghosts'
CBS

Ghosts

The CBS comedy premiered in 2021, and not only do we get to see Sam (McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) managing their B&B, but we love following the spirits’ (Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long) lives as well, from how they died to their relationships now. Available on Paramount+

William Jackson Harper and Kristen Bell in 'The Good Place'
Justin Lubin/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

The Good Place

The NBC comedy, which premiered in 2016, showed that people can change after death, when Eleanor (Kristen Bell) met fellow deceased (William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto) after she was told she was in the titular location. It was much more complicated than that. Available on Netflix

'The Haunting of Hill House'
Steve Dietl/Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House & The Haunting of Bly Manor

As the names of these Mike Flanagan series from 2018 and 2020 make clear, there are ghosts everywhere. Hill House followed siblings (Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti) forced back to the haunted house where they grew up, while Bly Manor saw a young governess (Pedretti) arrive at the titular property. Available on Netflix

Paul Blackthorne and Harriet Dyer in 'The Inbetween'
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The InBetween

In this one-season drama on NBC in 2019, Harriet Dyer plays a bartender with the ability to see the dead, which allows her to sometimes help the police (including her foster father, played by Paul Blackthorne) solve crimes.

Rose McIver in 'iZombie'
©The CW Network/courtesy Everett Collection

iZombie

Ghosts isn’t McIver’s first time in a show about the dead, but in this CW series (which premiered in 2015), her character was the one no longer living like she used to. Rather, her medical student, after being turned into a zombie, worked at the coroner’s office and helped solve crimes by eating the brains of victims to see their memories. Available on Netflix

Patricia Arquette and David Cubitt in 'Medium'
Richard Cartwright / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

Medium

For five seasons on this NBC series, Patricia Arquette played a medium who consulted for a district attorney’s office; her character’s children inherited her ability to talk to the dead. Available on Paramount+

Martin Mull and Gina Rodriguez in 'Not Dead Yet'
ABC/Temma Hankin

Not Dead Yet

In this upcoming ABC comedy, Gina Rodriguez plays a journalist who after starting to write obituaries as part of restarting her life begins to see the people of her column.

Anna Friel and Lee Pace in 'Pushing Daisies'
Ron Tom / © ABC / courtesy everett collection

Pushing Daisies

In this 2000s fantasy drama on ABC, Lee Pace’s pie-maker can bring the dead back to life, but there are twists, including if he touches a person again, they die permanently. He uses his ability to help solve crimes … and to keep his childhood friend (Anna Friel) alive (again) after she dies. Available on HBO Max

Drew Barrymore in Season 2 of 'Santa Clarita Diet'
Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet

This three-season Netflix horror comedy, which premiered in 2017, follows a couple (Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant) after she becomes a member of the undead with a craving for human flesh. Available on Netflix

Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino in 'Shining Vale'
Kat Marcinowski / ©Starz / Courtesy Everett Collection

Shining Vale

A writer (Courteney Cox) and her dysfunctional family (Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage) move to a house where Mira Sorvino is a ghost who ends up serving as her muse in this Starz series that premiered in 2022. Available on Starz

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo in 'Upload'
Katie Yu/Amazon Studios

Upload

What if you could live on in a virtual afterlife after death? That’s the concept of this Prime Video series, which premiered in 2020, starring Robbie Amell as one such person who has been uploaded and Andy Allo as his “angel” in the afterlife. Available on Prime Video

