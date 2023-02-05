Sometimes the dead makes for the best TV (and no, we’re not talking about murder victims in procedural dramas).

Just look at how popular Ghosts — already renewed for a third season — is for CBS, following a couple who inherits an estate and converts it into a B&B and the spirits inhabiting the place (only Rose McIver’s Sam can see them). Then there’s The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor on Netflix if you’re looking for something less comedic and a lot more spooky. And life continued after death on Dead Like Me and The Good Place.

Now, ABC is debuting a new comedy that also features those who have passed on, with Not Dead Yet on February 8. And so because of that, we’re taking a look below at the aforementioned shows and more where the dead aren’t gone for good.