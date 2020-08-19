What's Coming and Going From Netflix in September 2020
Ratched
Though production shutdowns have taken a hit on traditional fall TV programming, Netflix is offering up plenty of original and fresh content this September!
Whether you're into horror or pure family drama, there's plenty to pick from to combat the end of summer blues. You may want to check out Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated Ratched which stars Sarah Paulson as the infamous One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest nurse. Friday Night Lights and Parenthood fanatics will likely enjoy creator Jason Katims' new series Away, a space-set family drama starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles.
And don't miss the arrival of some favorite '90s sitcoms like Sister, Sister and Girlfriends, both which will be available to stream in their entirety for the first time. On the film front, the Back to the Future franchise returns to streaming and catch the buzzy drama The Devil All The Time featuring a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard, among others.
See the full roundup of what's coming and going from Netflix in September below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
September TBA
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 12 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GIMS: On the Record — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
La Partita/ The Match — NETFLIX FILM
True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Seasons 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef's Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks - You're One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 4
Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I'm Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for "Superman"
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 9
Corazon loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Linea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 11
The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
September 15
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy's Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 17
Dragon's Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 23
Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Waiting...
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wentworth: Season 8
Leaving This Month:
Christopher Robin
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
The Forgotten
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
The Witch
Train to Busan
Sarah's Key
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
20 Feet From Stardom
The Grandmaster
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno