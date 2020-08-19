What's Coming and Going From Netflix in September 2020

Though production shutdowns have taken a hit on traditional fall TV programming, Netflix is offering up plenty of original and fresh content this September!

Whether you're into horror or pure family drama, there's plenty to pick from to combat the end of summer blues. You may want to check out Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated Ratched which stars Sarah Paulson as the infamous One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest nurse. Friday Night Lights and Parenthood fanatics will likely enjoy creator Jason Katims' new series Away, a space-set family drama starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles.

And don't miss the arrival of some favorite '90s sitcoms like Sister, Sister and Girlfriends, both which will be available to stream in their entirety for the first time. On the film front, the Back to the Future franchise returns to streaming and catch the buzzy drama The Devil All The Time featuring a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard, among others.

See the full roundup of what's coming and going from Netflix in September below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

September TBA

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 12 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GIMS: On the Record — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita/ The Match — NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Seasons 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef's Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks - You're One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 4

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I'm Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for "Superman"

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 9

Corazon loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Linea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 11

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

September 15

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy's Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 17

Dragon's Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 23

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting...

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

Leaving This Month:

Christopher Robin

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

The Forgotten

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

The Witch

Train to Busan

Sarah's Key

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

20 Feet From Stardom

The Grandmaster

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno