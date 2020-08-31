'The Prom': First Look at Cast of Ryan Murphy's Star-Studded Musical (PHOTO)

Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the musical The Prom has been garnering buzz since it was announced last year, but now the super producer is giving fans a sneak peek at the action with a special message.

Taking to his Instagram, the director teased the Netflix film's arrival noting that the star-studded cast managed to finish filming in the midst of the pandemic to bring fans something special just in time for the holidays.

"Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's THE PROM," Murphy begins. "A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner..."

While Netflix hasn't confirmed the Christmas arrival date, we're fairly certain that Murphy's words can be taken seriously by fans. The musical adaptation follows a theater troupe of self-obsessed stars who travel to a small Indiana town to support a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

In the cast photo posted by Murphy, fans catch a glimpse of (from left to right, clockwise) Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Murphy himself, and Andrew Rannells. Other cast members include Logan Riley Hassel, Sofia Deler, Nico Greetham and Nathaniel J. Potvin.

Stay tuned for an official premiere date as The Prom's arrival this winter nears.

The Prom, 2020, Netflix