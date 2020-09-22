How to Watch All 6 Seasons of the Emmy-Winning 'Schitt's Creek'

Whether you have already watched the entire series or are now looking to see why it earned that Emmy sweep, it's always a good time to return to Schitt's Creek.

The Canadian comedy, which ended its run in April on Pop TV, follows the (formerly) very rich Rose family after they lose their money and move to a town they once bought. There, they live in a motel and eventually find a home with the somewhat wacky residents. (In fact, one member of the family decides to stay at the end of the series!) And its incredible cast, writing, directing, and costumes were honored with Emmys at this year's ceremony. Schitt's Creek swept the major comedy categories, walking away with nine total awards, the second most (to Watchmen) of any show. So when better to rewatch or binge for the first time?

Fortunately, you have options. Comedy Central is going to be airing the series from the beginning on Fridays, beginning October 2, at 8/7c. Five episodes will run each week.

If you'd prefer to stream it as you please, the Emmy-winning sixth and final season will be coming to Netflix and CW Seed on October 7. (The first five are already available.) Season 6 is already available on Pop TV's website (as long as you have a log-in through your cable provider). The series also streams on Hulu (with a Live TV subscription) and Amazon Prime Video (first five seasons, for free with IMDb TV).

So go enjoy this feel-good comedy. You won't be disappointed.