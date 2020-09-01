'Game of Thrones' EPs to Adapt 'The Three-Body Problem' Trilogy for Netflix

Liu Cixin's popular science fiction trilogy — Remembrance of Earth's Past, otherwise known by fans as The Three-Body Problem series — is being adapted for Netflix.

The story follows humanity's first contact with alien civilization and chronicles how the vulnerable masses are both unified and divided by this external threat of extraterrestrial life. Shared by Netflix's Vice President of Original Series Drama, Peter Friedlander, the trilogy will include the first two sequels to The Three-Body Problem.

Netflix has been granted the rights to produce the English-language series adaptation from The Three Body Universe and Yoozoo Group. The creative team is stacked with talent as Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed on as writers and EPs.

Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) as well as producing partners Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi) and Ram Bergman will executive produce with Benioff and Weiss. With the support of Liu Cixin, who has joined the project as a consulting producer alongside English translator Ken Liu, this team will work together to bring the sci-fi story to screens.

Rounding out the powerhouse team are executive producers Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones), Nena Rodrigue, Lin Qi, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner's company Plan B Entertainment, and Primitive Streak's Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," said Weiss and Benioff in a statement. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

Of his story being adapted for the screen, author and consulting producer Liu Cixin said,"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Stay tuned for more news about the ambitious series coming to the streamer in the future.