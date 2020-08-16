'Lucifer' Bosses Open Up About That Last-Minute Season 6 Renewal

Hell, yeah! The cheeky dramedy, starring Tom Ellis (above) as the hedonistic underworld leader who becomes a crime-solving consultant for the LAPD on Earth, fires up the fifth (and what was supposed to be final) season.

"We'd started writing the finale when we got word [of the last-minute renewal]," says Ildy Modrovich, the sexy procedural's executive producer. Modrovich's Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson says the pickup meant more room to explore the fallout of this season.

That includes a slick black-and-white noir episode, a hilariously self-referential murder case involving a TV show starring the devil, emotional arcs for demonic bounty hunter Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and therapist Linda (Rachael Harris) and a twist for Lucifer's love, Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) after the devil's bitter twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), poses as his brother.

Henderson says of Ellis' double duty, "We get to showcase how damn good Tom is!" Sinfully good, that is.

Lucifer, Season 5, Part 1, Friday, August 21, Netflix