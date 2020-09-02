'Star Trek: Lower Decks': Gillian Jacobs Guest Stars as Boimler's New Girlfriend (VIDEO)

Love is in the air on Star Trek: Lower Decks this week.

Guest star Gillian Jacobs (Community) voices Barb, new girlfriend to Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler, in Thursday's episode of the CBS All Access animated series. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at her — and she's quite impressive!

When Barb seems to be a no-show, Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) offers to set him up with someone else. But to Mariner's surprise, Boimler's new girlfriend shows up (and is real!) "Computer, end program?" Mariner asks after seeing the lieutenant. Watch the clip above to hear more about Barb and see Mariner's reaction to her.

As the logline teases for "Cupid's Errant Arrow," Mariner will become suspicious of Barb. Also, Ensigns Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) grow jealous of a bigger starship's gear. The episode was written by Ben Joseph and directed by Kim Arndt.

The animated series is part of CBS All Access' Star Trek franchise, which also includes Star Trek: Discovery (returning for Season 3 on October 15), Star Trek: Picard, the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and a Section 31-based series in development with Michelle Yeoh.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Thursdays, CBS All Access