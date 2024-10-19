Behind the Scenes With the Stars of ‘Outlander’ at NYCC 2024 (PHOTOS)

The cast of 'Outlander' behind the scenes at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Outlander

New York Comic Con 2024 is in full swing and as the days unfold, the stars are swinging by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s official portrait studio.

And things started off strong with the stars and creatives behind Starz‘s Outlander dropping by on Thursday, October 17 as Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, John Bell, Richard Rankin, Maril Davis, and Diana Gabaldon swung by for a fun photo session. While the official portraits can be found here, who doesn’t love a behind-the-scenes moment or two?

Below, we’re rounding up some of the exciting moments caught between the official portrait snaps including candid silly moments between the cast as well as additional angles on solo shots and group portraits.

Scroll down for a closer look at the fun, and stay tuned for even more behind-the-scenes moments with your favorite stars as we continue our coverage of New York Comic Con 2024. Plus, let us know your favorites in the comments section, below.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Sam Heughan gets bold with his solo pose.

Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Caitriona Balfe taps into her modeling skills for this shot.

John Bell for 'Outlander' at New York Comic Con
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

John Bell reps Outlander‘s Scottish roots.

Richard Rankin for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Richard Rankin keeps things casual for his solo shot.

Diana Gabaldon for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Author Diana Gabaldon is all smiles.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Who doesn’t love a team-up? Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe lean on each other for this group shot.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

The duo poses from a different angle.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe end their duo portaits with a strong stance.

Diana Gabaldon, John Bell, Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Silly faces abound as Diana Gabaldon, John Bell, Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, and Caitriona Balfe gather for a photo.

Richard Rankin, John Bell, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Costars Richard Rankin, John Bell, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Caitriona Balfe are one big happy family.

Richard Rankin, John Bell, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

The group tries another pose.

Richard Rankin, John Bell, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

A zoom out offers a wider frame to this picture-perfect moment.

Maril Davis, Diana Gabaldon, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander' at NYCC 2024
TV Insider / Isabel Begun

Maril Davis and Sophie Skelton give Richard Rankin bunny ears while posing alongside Diana Gabaldon, John Bell, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

