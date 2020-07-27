'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date on CBS All Access

Star Trek fans are in for a treat with 23 weeks of new content beginning in August.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Thursday, October 15, with the 13 episodes rolling out weekly. (The release comes after the new animated series in the franchise, Star Trek: Lower Decks, premieres on the streaming service on August 6.) Watch the teaser announcement featuring Sonequa Martin-Green's Commander Michael Burnham from CBS All Access below.

Season 3 will pick up after the U.S.S. Discovery crew followed Commander Burnham into the wormhole and the future. "Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation," the synopsis teases.

The Season 3 cast also includes Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Burnham is looking for "salvation of sorts" in Season 3, Martin-Green said at the series' virtual [email protected] panel, both in the crew's "obvious hope" to "save the world and the universe" and in the "continual unveiling and finding that perfect sweet, sweet balance between all the forces that wage within" her character.

The Star Trek franchise also includes CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard, the U.S.S. Enterprise-set Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck), and a Section 31-based series with Yeoh in development, plus the just announced and in the works CG-animated Star Trek: Prodigy for Nickelodeon.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 15, CBS All Access