After five seasons, fans are preparing to say goodbye to the misfits of Star Trek: Lower Decks as it approaches its finale on December 19. But when the cast, along with creator Mike McMahan, stopped by TV Insider’s studio at New York Comic Con this fall to talk about what the future holds, there were no tears over the upcoming ending — just excitement over a season they were proud of.

“For an animated comedy, usually the characters aren’t growing. But they do!” McMahan tells us. “At the beginning of the season last season, they all got new roles. They all got new jobs and new responsibilities. And this season, everyone’s characters grow a little more in a satisfying way.”

“Mariner was a charming nightmare in Season 1,” adds Tawny Newsome. “Now she’s learning to be less of a nightmare and more of a leader.”

So what have we seen this season for the junior lieutenants of the USS Cerritos? “There are a lot of amazing cameos,” teases Jack Quaid, who voices Boimler. (One notable one: Garrett Wang, who voices his legacy Star Trek: Voyager character Harry Kim and who Newsome says fans have been dying to see make an appearance.) Amidst the excitement of getting act alongside, as Newsome explains, “the most famous ensign of all,” McMahan is genuinely appreciative and emotional about the show’s journey.

“Getting to play in Star Trek was something I never thought I’d get to do and then everything else on this show and we got to do 50 episodes on it. I’m just so proud of it,” he says. “We’ve always been a love letter to Star Trek. This season is a love letter to the cast, the art team, to everyone who makes the show. I’m really excited for everybody to get to see it.”

For more with the cast, including what quadrants the crew would visit if they had a chance, watch the video above.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Series Finale, Thursday, December 19, Paramount+