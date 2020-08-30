'Wynonna Earp's Tim Rozon Breaks Down Wynonna & Doc's Heartbreaking Conversation

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 6 of Wynonna Earp, "Holy War Part II."]

WayHaught — Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) — may finally be engaged, but the Syfy drama's midseason finale was heartbreaking for fans of its other relationship between Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon).

He was hoping to secure peace between the Earps and the Clantons after talking to a member on the other side, Sheriff Holt (Ty Olsson), only for it go terribly wrong. After the Clanton heir, Margo, had cursed Nicole as part of the deal to guide Wynonna, Waverly, and Doc back from the Garden at the beginning of Season 4, Waverly killed the "swamp witch." Then, after Doc talked Holt out of seeking revenge, he was shocked when Wynonna shot the Clanton in the back.

"The whole season continues like [the first half]," Rozon promises. "[Creator] Emily Andras is incredible. She's aware that we almost lost this show and how everyone deserves just the best season possible. She's just going to deliver. The stories that are going to be told this year that are coming and have already been told are just incredible. Some of the best we've ever done. I'm very excited."

Here, Rozon — who's finishing shooting Season 4 and going straight to his new Syfy series The Surrealtor — takes us inside Doc's head, discusses his character's relationship with Wynonna, and more.

We know Doc loves Wynonna, but how is he feeling about her and her actions after this episode?

Tim Rozon: It's one of those things where Doc is ready to let go of the past because he wants a future with Wynonna and he knows neither one of them will be able to have that until they can truly let go of the past. But the thing for Doc to remember is he doesn't have the burden that Wynonna does. Wynonna has the hero's burden that falls on her, so he has the luxury to be like, "Let's just move on and forget about that stuff," where she can't.

And in this instance, Doc is done fighting and he's done with it, and then when she shoots Holt, it's not just the moral compass of Doc's old cowboy code of shooting a guy in the back, which is something he believes in, but it just breaks his heart because it breaks the chance for them to be together. He's starting to realize that even if he lets go, she can't, and it's heartbreaking.

Doc had some swoon-worthy lines to Wynonna in these episodes, but they also kept getting interrupted, from people hanging in the town to trouble at the homestead. It seems like part of it is also that start-and-stop of their relationship, too, that they just can't get a break.

They can't get a break. And it's incredible because the other love story that we're telling, the WayHaught love story, they're just connecting on all cylinders, and it's beautiful to see. They're so together in where they're supposed to be in their lives and their souls are just really connecting, and it's great, whereas Wynonna and Doc, as much as they want that, it just doesn't seem to be in the cards for them.

And we see that, in Wynonna and Doc being happy for WayHaught's engagement but both heartbroken after their conversation and Doc walking out, because he's seeing what he wants and can't have?

100%. That's what it is. But like I said, Wynonna Earp doesn't have the luxury to stop everything she's doing.

What's next for them? How much does that heartbreaking conversation in this episode weigh on them and their interactions moving forward?

It does. Unfortunately, unless they can both truly let go of the past, they'll have no future together. I can't say whether or not either one of them are able to do that truly.

Speaking of Doc and letting go of the past, he really looked at his own legacy, especially after hearing Wyatt speaking about him. How is Doc feeling about his past and best friend and who he's been as a result?

He has to let go. He's understanding that. He sees his old friend talking about him and speaking about him in a way that he's not too fond of or that's not the way he remembers something and he sees Wyatt taking some liberties with the way things went down and it breaks his heart a little bit. Doc has made the realization that he's gotta let go of the past and he wants Wynonna to let go of the past, too, but Doc's past is 150 years ago. Wynonna's living in the present. It's easier for him to say yeah, he's gotta let it go, but maybe it's harder for him, 150 years of thinking one way.

Doc wanted to leave the past with the Clantons in the past and tried to make peace with Holt, but has his stance on that changed after hearing they were the ones who wanted Alice?

It does and it doesn't. Someone's gotta let go, or it continues forever. You can't just say, well, now they're after Alice, so they're bad again. Well, they've already done that. So unless we can forgive, we can't move forward. At one point, somebody has to forgive. Without the forgiveness, the old wounds, they just won't ever heal.

Doc is ready to forgive, and Wynonna's not. And you can't blame her. I don't think there's a right or wrong here. It's super beautifully written and I loved it because let's be honest, I play Doc Holliday. The show's not called Doc Holliday, it's called Wynonna Earp, so I'm used to being the sidekick a lot of the times, but in this storyline, 100% I'm with Doc, I get it, I understand what he's saying. He wants to let go of all this stuff and stop fighting, but I understand Wynonna's perspective too. She can't stop fighting. It's an incredible storyline and super cool.

Is part of him letting go of the past part of why they don't really talk about him being a vampire anymore, as Wynonna noted in Episode 5? Did his conversation with Waverly in the Garden help set him on this course?

I think so. But don't forget — if you notice when I play Doc, he kind of growls from time to time, and that growling to me is the vampirism is like a wild animal. It's like a bear or a wolf. Yeah, they can be cute and cuddly from time to time, but once in a while, a bear or a wolf is going to just be a bear or a wolf. It's in their instinct. He can't control it and it's tough to blame the bear or the wolf for being a bear or a wolf, but it's the same with a vampire. He's got it under control for now, but let's hope it stays that way.

One of the dynamics I’m thoroughly enjoying this season is Doc and Amon. He's such a fun addition. And then when Wynonna was added to the mix and Doc stepping between them … They know they can't trust Amon, but he has been helpful. What does Doc think of him?

It's like two chess players trying to figure each other out, both of them playing the long game. Noam [Jenkins] is an incredible actor and super fun to play with. And we have great chemistry. You can see that from Episode 3. We just have great chemistry together. I'm excited for what else is coming because Noam is sticking around, let's just say that, and we'll see how everybody reacts to what's coming up.

Are we going to see the others meet him?

I can't say what's coming or not coming, but the cool thing is he's met two of the gang already, so he will be interacting with people, and the two people he's interacting with are kind of at ends now. I don't know where Doc and Wynonna are at the end of 406, but they have this one person in common, so we'll see what happens there.

Can you talk about any of the enemies coming up? There are more Clantons, Eve's still out there, and a new promo (below) shows a creepy scarecrow?

I cannot divulge any information in any way, shape, or form of what's coming, but you're not wrong.

Did anything change as a result of production shutting down and new COVID protocols in place in the second half?

Filming in COVID has all kinds of challenges and restrictions and grouping. The only thing I'm not a super fan of — but I understand why we have it, safety is the number one importance here — is we've been put into groups. There's a Group A and a Group B, so you only interact with each other. We're a family on Wynonna Earp, cast and crew.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now we're being stuck in these groups, where we can't have lunch with the same people as before and now you're solo, that part is kind of sucky. But I understand, safety first. ... There's a lot of responsibility that comes with filming amongst COVID and being one of the first productions back and how lucky we are to be working to get to finish this story, so it's really important to me to be very responsible.

Are you all looking at the end of Season 4 like it could be it, given how long the wait was for it, or are you approaching it like there will be a Season 5?

Obviously everybody would love to do a Season 5, but the way things went down, in my brain — not in my heart, my heart says we'll 100% keep going — the COVID thing and the fact we almost lost the show and who knows what's going to happen, I might have to say goodbye to this character. I'm trying to wrap my head around that. The good thing is I never take anything for granted and I'm also very aware a lot of the times how lucky I am to get to do what I do and get to do what I do on such a great show with such great people, so I'm always taking all that in. I'm always appreciative of the moment. If it is, I'll never look back and say, "Man, did I take that for granted," or "Man, did I not know that was the best time in my life" because it is. Being a part of this fandom, the Earpers, and everything, this is an amazing time in our lives. ... Hopefully within our lives forever. It certainly feels like it has the power to do that, it's such an incredible fandom.

See Also Brad Dourif Returns as the Voice of 'Chucky' for Syfy & USA Series (VIDEO) The 'Deadwood' alum is back to voice the serial killing doll, a role he originated in the 1988 film 'Child's Play' and its six sequels.

This show is a special thing. I don't want it to end, but we were filming at the homestead [Thursday] and I just took a moment to walk around, just to look at the homestead, to look at the barn, to take it in. I must have looked at the mailbox for 10 minutes to take it in because that was the last time I was filming at the homestead for this season. I just wanted to take it all in, just in case this is it.

Wynonna Earp, Season 4 Returns, 2021, Syfy