'Wynonna Earp' Delivers Impressive Ratings With Season 4 Premiere After Hiatus

It may have been two years between Seasons 3 and 4 of Wynonna Earp, but if their fight to get the show back on TV proved anything, it's that Earpers are loyal — and we see that in the premiere's ratings.

The cult favorite's return bested the Season 3 premiere and was watched by 1.2 million multiplatform viewers. Watch parties also took over social media, and the day before the premiere, San Diego [email protected] included a panel with showrunner Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), and Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri). There are over 400,000 viewers of that panel so far, earning it the eighth spot in all of TV and streaming for the virtual con on the official YouTube channel.

"Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon," Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA & SYFY, said in a statement. "Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, 'cons and more."

The series was also the #1 most social program across all television (except sports), ahead of 90 Day Fiancé, The Chi, The Alienist, and Yellowstone on premiere day (Sunday, July 26). And during the premiere itself, #WynonnaWatchParty was the #2 trend in the United States on Twitter.

The first six episodes of Season 4 are currently airing, with the midseason finale set for Sunday, August 30. After production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has restarted in Calgary for the second half of the season.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse may be broken, but demon hunter Wynonna Earp has to figure out a way to save everyone she loves, including Waverly and Doc from the Garden, and "take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet."

Wynonna Earp, Sundays, 10/9c, Syfy