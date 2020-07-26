Earpers fought for it, and they got it.

Wynonna Earp is back for a fourth season on Syfy, and what better way to celebrate premiere weekend than with showrunner Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), and Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri) during its virtual [email protected] panel?

"It's so amazing to see how much plot we've covered," Saranga notes after a recap of the first three seasons in about five minutes.

Amidst some fun and games with the panelists, including who'd do best in an escape room (Waverly and Jeremy, though they might compete with one another) and their impressions of Doc Holliday saying "Wynonna Earp," fans got some intel about what's to come in the fourth season and what could have happened in the past. Plus, a sneak peek of Wynonna's search for Waverly and Doc was unveiled.

What's New for Season 4

The new season is airing at 10/9c and has a TV-MA rating. "We can definitely make it more sexy, more violent. Nedley can drop more F-bombs which he apparently loves to do," Andras says. "Just more of everything. More Earp. I would not say, though, that the show is more mature. We still are goofy and fun and everything you love about Earp."

When everyone was sharing what they'd put in a Wynonna Earp time capsule, the answers included some sentimentality — Saranga chose the picture in the diner for himself and his character, while Rozon picked the note Doc wrote for Wynona ("I am all in") and Scrofano said Peacemaker — but Barrell couldn't say hers because it's something from Season 4 and spoiler-y.

Giving Fans the Earp Greatness They Want

It's been almost two years since we last had new episodes of Wynonna, but the fans fought for it. "It's no pressure on Season 4 at all as far as story goes. It definitely doesn't keep me awake at night," Andras jokes regarding fan support.

"There is a sense of, 'How do we pay back all of these people who ensured we could keep going?'" she added. "We just make more of the show. We just give them more of these incredible people playing the characters going through crazy situations. That's what they want."

The Original Plan for Nicole

Barrell had originally signed on for six episodes, but when asked what her plan was for Nicole originally, Andras admits that they didn't have one. They had high hopes for the character, but they had to make sure it worked because she was a supporting character. After Waverly and Nicole's first meeting — and WayHaught was born — the showrunner recalls sending Provost-Chalkley and Barrell an email saying she thought they had the potential to be an iconic couple for the LGBTQ community.

But it wasn't going to end tragically. "I would never have killed off a gay character," she says. And they didn't have to come up with one because, "we were completely prepared to fall in love with Nicole, and more importantly we did fall in love with Kat Barrell."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wynonna Earp, Sundays, 10/9c, Syfy