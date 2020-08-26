'The Surrealtor' Reunites 'Schitt's Creek' Stars Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy

If Schitt's Creek was haunted...

Fans of the Pop TV comedy, as well as Wynonna Earp, are in for a couple reunions as Syfy has added six series regulars to the cast of its new drama, The Surrealtor. Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read will star in the 10-episode series, slated to begin production in Newfoundland, Canada, on September 15. (Rozon played Mutt Schitt alongside Levy's Twyla Sands on Schitt's Creek, while Basley plays Cleo in Season 4 of Wynonna on which Rozon stars as Doc Holliday.)

In The Surrealtor, "realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away," the logline reads. "Researching, investigating and 'fixing' the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own."

Rozon stars as Nick, who owns The Roman Agency, a real estate firm whose specialty is "metaphysically engaged" properties. According to his reputation, he can "sell the haunted houses that nobody else could." Levy will play Susan Ireland, "an enormously successful realtor," described as "a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings." Korson stars as Father Phil Orley, the firm's research specialist with "keen research abilities" and an "understanding of spiritual matters."

Wint's August Ripley is the firm's technology specialist "who creates devices that can detect, evaluate and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants." Basley is playing the firm's office manager, Zooey L'Enfant. And Read is starring as medical student Megan Donovan, who's looking to sell the house she inherited from her grandfather "as serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases."

The Surrealtor comes from Blue Ice Pictures. George Olson, who developed it for television, serves as showrunner and executive produces with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy.