Brad Dourif Returns as the Voice of 'Chucky' for Syfy & USA Series (VIDEO)

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con virtual event already has us buzzing about the awesome productions coming to the small screen next year, including an exciting new installment in the Child’s Play franchise.

Syfy and USA Network announced that their new Chucky series will feature Golden Globe winner Brad Dourif (Deadwood) reprising his role as the voice of the serial killing doll, a role he originated in the 1988 film Child’s Play and its six sequels.

The series will be executive produced by franchise creator and showrunner Don Mancini (Hannibal), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus), and Nick Antosca (Hulu’s The Act). Emmy-nominated Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks) will also serve as an executive producer. Mancini is set to direct the first episode of the show.

In this new installment, “after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets."

Chucky premieres on Syfy and USA Network sometime in 2021.

