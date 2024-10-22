‘Wynonna Earp’ & ‘Elsbeth’ Stars Are All Smiles in Our NYCC Portrait Studio

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
The Casts of 'Wynonna Earp' and 'Elsbeth' at New York Comic Con
Comic-Con
@Mattdoylephoto

The stars of two shows known for being both dramatic and comedic were at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20.

The stars of both Wynonna Earp and Elsbeth stopped by TV Insider’s studio (in partnership with Getty Images) to discuss recent seasons, specials, and more as well as to pose for photos and were all smiles.

Wynonna Earp fans have had a lot to be happy about lately, with a Tubi special (with a tragic ending for one of the characters) and now a new Audible series following the titular gunslinger (Melanie Scrofano), her love (Tim Rozon‘s Doc Holliday), her sister (Dominique Provost-Chalkley‘s Waverly), and her love (Katherine Barrell‘s Nicole). Scrofano, Rozon, Barrell, and creator Emily Andras were on hand at the event.

And after its hit first season, Elsbeth is back for a longer second, with stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce, co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King, and showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tolins at New York Comic Con to talk about what’s coming up—including Preston’s husband, Michael Emerson, guest starring as a foil for her character!

Check out the portraits below.

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, and Katherine Barrell — 'Wynonna Earp' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Wynonna Earp

Look at those smiles on Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, and Katherine Barrell!

Melanie Scrofano — 'Wynonna Earp' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Wynonna Earp herself, Melanie Scrofano

Tim Rozon — 'Wynonna Earp' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Hey, Tim Rozon — it’s Doc Holliday without his hat and mustache!

Katherine Barrell — 'Wynonna Earp' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Katherine Barrell looking adorable

Emily Andras, Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, and Katherine Barrell — 'Wynonna Earp' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

The stars joined by the mastermind behind Wynonna Earp, creator Emily Andras

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, and Katherine Barrell — 'Wynonna Earp' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

We love this photo of Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, and Katherine Barrell!

Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce — 'Elsbeth' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce were all smiles when they stopped by at New York Comic Con.

Carrie Preston — 'Elsbeth' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Just like Elsbeth, Carrie Preston’s smiling.

Wendell Pierce — 'Elsbeth' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Wendell Pierce, looking very much like a captain

Robert King, Michelle King, Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Jonathan Tolins — 'Elsbeth' at New York Comic Con
@Mattdoylephoto

Almost all the people who make Elsbeth so good (missing Carra Patterson!): Robert King, Michelle King, Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Jonathan Tolins

Elsbeth

Wynonna Earp




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Loren Lott, Chene Lawson, and Bryton James on set of 'The Young and the Restless'
1
‘Y&R’: Loren Lott & Chene Lawson to Return for Devon and Abby’s Wedding
jeopardy-10-21
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Left ‘Kicking Herself’ After Game-Swaying Moment Shocks Fans
Autumn Critten Facebook
3
’16 and Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon’s Cause of Death Revealed
Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 2
4
‘NCIS’ Sees Vance Take a Big Step in His Relationship, Knight Give an Update on Palmer
Brett Kelly, Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild Over ‘The Kid’ From ‘Bad Santa’ Competing This Week