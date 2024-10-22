‘Wynonna Earp’ & ‘Elsbeth’ Stars Are All Smiles in Our NYCC Portrait Studio

The stars of two shows known for being both dramatic and comedic were at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20.

The stars of both Wynonna Earp and Elsbeth stopped by TV Insider’s studio (in partnership with Getty Images) to discuss recent seasons, specials, and more as well as to pose for photos and were all smiles.

Wynonna Earp fans have had a lot to be happy about lately, with a Tubi special (with a tragic ending for one of the characters) and now a new Audible series following the titular gunslinger (Melanie Scrofano), her love (Tim Rozon‘s Doc Holliday), her sister (Dominique Provost-Chalkley‘s Waverly), and her love (Katherine Barrell‘s Nicole). Scrofano, Rozon, Barrell, and creator Emily Andras were on hand at the event.

And after its hit first season, Elsbeth is back for a longer second, with stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce, co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King, and showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tolins at New York Comic Con to talk about what’s coming up—including Preston’s husband, Michael Emerson, guest starring as a foil for her character!

Check out the portraits below.