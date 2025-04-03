Wynonna Earp left off with quite the ending to the Vengeance special released on Tubi in 2024 to have its fans needing more. And so when TV Insider caught up with Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy ahead of SurrealEstate‘s third season premiere (Thursday, April 3) on Syfy (Wynonna‘s former home), we had to find out if there is any update.

“I’m ready. I’m a mustache away,” Rozon said, and Levy chimed in joking, “Look, he’s growing it right now.”

Rozon continued, “Yeah, I need two months. Just let me know. It’s one of those things where it’s just, I’m always willing, I’m always ready. It’s kind of that little show that just doesn’t go away. And I’m always open, I hear things. I also know how this goes, and sometimes things happen, sometimes they don’t.”

Wynonna Earp ran for four seasons on Syfy, with the finale airing in 2021. Then came Vengeance in 2024, and, in it, Doc (Rozon) died, but Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) was determined to bring him back and hopeful her sister Waverly (Dom Provost-Chalkley) could help with that since she joined Black Badge — as someone Jeremy (Varun Saranga) could trust since he was worried the agency is compromised.

When it came to that shocking death, creator Emily Andras explained to us when the special premiered, “I really had to think about what happened after happily ever after, and what is a bigger journey or a bigger adventure than death? Doc Holiday has lived for 172 years. He’s literally done it all. He has been a famous gunslinger, he’s been married, he’s been a vampire, he’s been a good guy, he’s been a bad guy. So I think him facing death and also sacrificing himself for the people he loved felt like the right move.”

Rozon told us then that he thought Doc’s story was “a beautiful ending to four years. I knew I was in good hands literally dying in Mel’s hands. If I’m going to go out, that’s who I want to go out with. I love that it was just two of us. I didn’t need everybody else there. I really didn’t. I just needed to die there in Wynonna’s arms and I was good. I knew Emily was writing that scene and I knew I’d be taken care of. And Paolo Barzman was directing. He died with his boots on in the arms of the woman that he loved for his daughter. So I’m happy. I might be the only one,” he added with a laugh.

The cast was all on board to return for more.

“Never bet against Earp and never bet against this fandom,” noted Andras. “I think it’s important to live in the present [and] be so grateful that we even got resurrected this time. You know more than anyone how many fan campaigns there are to save a show that’s gone down. We are one of the very few lucky ones, and I’m ever so grateful. … I’m ready to go. Once I dove back in, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I do have so many stories left to tell about this world and these characters.’ So I will never say no to Earp. I would love the chance to tell more.”

Do you want to see more Wynonna Earp? Another season? Special? What would you want to see? Let us know in the comments section below.