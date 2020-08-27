'The Bachelorette' Sets Season 16 Premiere, Teases 'Explosive Turn of Events'

The highly-anticipated season of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley — but maybe not just Clare Crawley — now has a premiere date.

ABC announced the premiere dates for its unscripted lineup for fall 2020, and that includes the "dramatic" Season 16 of the reality dating series: Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c.

The network also unveiled the description of the season, teasing the 39-year-old's search for true love — which originally began in the franchise in Juan Pablo Galavis' Bachelor Season 18 — as well as teasing the rumored twist that will reportedly see her journey end and 29-year-old Tayshia Adams (from The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood) take over as the Bachelorette.

After Clare "famously stood up to controversial bachelor Juan Pablo," she "left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved," the Season 16 logline reads. "Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

It's likely that "the explosive turn of events" is exactly what already has everyone talking. According to rumors, Clare falls for one of her potential suitors, Dale Moss, and Tayshia is brought in mid-season for her own journey to love.

See Also These 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants Have Already Been Sent Home A few of Clare Crawley's axed suitors are already speaking out about their elimination.

Another reported switch-up for the new season is that host Chris Harrison will be missing 14 days (due to quarantining after taking his son to college). JoJo Fletcher (The Bachelorette Season 12) is said to be taking over for him during that time.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new season is being filmed in quarantine for the cast and crew's health and safety.

The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, October 13, 8/7c, ABC