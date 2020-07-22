These 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants Have Already Been Sent Home

After months of a production standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clare Crawley’s Season 16 of The Bachelorette began filming this month at a resort in California.



The 2020 season is sure to be very different than those from years past, thanks to production restrictions causing the show to be filmed all in one location. And now, more norms are being broken as a few contestants who have already been sent home are speaking out about their experience — something the Bachelor producers likely would have shut down in years past.

According to the Instagram account @Bachelornation.Scoop — which rounded up these posts from a handful of Clare’s men — contestants Tien Yang, Collins Youngblood, Josh Elledge, Ellis Matthews, and Alex Brusiloff have all been sent packing.

Tien shared a photo of a sunset and included the caption, “Found a slightly more diverse hangout." Tien, an Asian American from Great Neck, New York, seemed to be alluding to the fact The Bachelor franchise has been called out for their lack of diversity over the years.



When an Instagram commenter wrote, “Really disappointed that you’re not going to be on Clare’s season. It would’ve been nice to see Asian representation in the bachelor pool,” Tien said back, “Agreed, I’m rooting for Joe," referring to another Asian American on this season's cast, 36-year-old Joe [Park]. He added, "I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol."

Collins also shared a post, writing, “First and foremost, I want to thank @bacheloretteabc for this amazing experience. For those who do not know, I was recently cut from the show and I respect their decision.”

He continued, “Please do not ask me on why I was cut. Most importantly, I want to thank all of my friends, colleagues, and family for their advice and support through this process. Love you guys and this is only the beginning.”

Alex seemed to imply he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 — which led to him being sent home — but that’s not the case.

“Covid -2, Alex -0,” he wrote on Instagram before clarifying he doesn’t have the virus and adding, “Also, no I didn’t make it to the rose ceremony. It’s all a mystery.”

Are you excited for Clare’s season? Let us know what you think in the comments below!