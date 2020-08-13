'The Bachelorette': JoJo Fletcher to Take Over as Host From Chris Harrison — Report

Is the theme of upcoming Bachelorette is the mid-season switch?

Chris Harrison will reportedly be out as host for 14 days as he completes a mandatory quarantine after taking his son to college in Texas, according to Us Weekly, with a source stating he'll "be back in time for the last few shows." The host posted photos from the trip on Instagram on Tuesday.

A familiar face is said to be taking over as host, as The Bachelorette Season 12 lead JoJo Fletcher will step in for Harrison during the two-week period. (JoJo first appeared in the franchise in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, its 20th.)

This may not be the only change coming during The Bachelorette's 16th season. It is set to follow 39-year-0ld Clare Crawley's journey to finding love (after she failed to do so in The Bachelor Season 18 with Juan Pablo Galavis), but there are rumors (which have yet to be confirmed) that she fell for one of her suitors, Dale Moss, early on in the season.

After that, reports claim 29-year-old Tayshia Adams (who first appeared in The Bachelor Season 23, with Colton Underwood) will be taking over as Bachelorette, with both searches for love playing out onscreen.

