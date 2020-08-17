'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': It's Getting Real (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

From religious differences to dangerously negligent parenting, these couples are struggling with how to be accountable for their actions. It's getting real as the clock keeps ticking.

Not Ready for a Family

After last week's cliffhanger ending, Deavan's daughter Drascilla is thankfully safe after running in the middle of the street. "[Jihoon] lets go of Drascilla, he lets her run all the way down the street, I yell at him to get her, and he yells at me in front of my mom to not f**king yell at him. While he's letting her run that way where he knows she can get hit by a car but he's more concerned that I'm yelling at him," Deavan summarizes to a producer.

Her mother Elicia is furious at Jihoon. "He better f**king step up, or she'll f**king die!" Elicia screams in frustration while carrying Drascilla.

Jihoon meanwhile just tells his own mom that he's "shocked by the noise" of Deavan and Elicia, as though being worried about the safety of their daughter and granddaughter is an overreaction.

"I don't even want to look at Jihoon again. All I feel is complete and utter rage," Elicia stresses to the camera.

Deavan agrees that Jihoon is not ready for a family. She confronts Jihoon, who curls up into a ball in tears. "Nothing is Jihoon's fault. It's always everyone else's fault, so I have no sympathy for him when he cries in front of me," she says in a confessional. "He needs to regain that trust and he really needs to step up as a dad."

New Baby, New Worries

Biniyam meets with his family to get their first impressions of Ariela and her mother. Biniyam's sister asks how Ariela accepted the fact that Biniyam's dance partner is his ex-girlfriend. Biniyam assures his family that Ariela is different and more open. However, his mother tells him that she would be happier if he married an Ethiopian woman.

"I do not think my family trusts [Ariela]," Biniyam explains in a confessional. "I hope they will eventually understand my relationship. I have learned from my past."

Biniyam's family is most concerned with Ariela assimilating into Ethiopian culture. Biniyam is adamant that he wants his unborn son raised in Ethiopia and baptized in the same religion. "I know this may be difficult for [Ariela] because she is Jewish. But I would like Ariela to understand more about my Orthodox religion," he continues to the camera.

"Love Wins"

The newly-engaged Kenneth and Armando celebrate with Kenneth's daughters and Armando's friends. The couple share their excitement about their upcoming nuptials, but Kenneth admits it was probably the first time Armando had kissed him in public after he accepted the proposal.

"I'm working towards it. It's been hard to be affectionate in public or anything because I don't want to be mistreated or called names in public as well," Armando clarifies.

While Armando is looking forward to his daughter Hannah living with Kenneth, he's worried about telling his parents that Kenneth is his fiancé. Armando tells Kenneth he wants his parents to meet him first before announcing they're engaged. "I don't want to hide our engagement. I think it's something to celebrate, but when Kenny asks if I'm going to tell my family that we're engaged the same day they meet him, it makes me sick to my stomach," Armando confesses.

"I just hope in the end they realize this is who you are," Kenneth tells Armando, while separately admitting he knows he's putting Armando in a difficult situation. "I want him to be proud of it...Love wins."

Paint by Numbers

Jenny and Sumit start their home renovations, beginning with painting. He tells her mid-paint rolling that his parents are ready to formally meet with him. Jenny says she doesn't want to talk to his parents because she knows she'd probably start crying.

"He's already been telling his parents again and again that he wants to be with me, that he loves me, and they don't listen to him...It's just going to be a waste of time," Jenny vents to the camera. Sumit assures her that their love is a kind of true love and his parents will eventually have to accept that regardless of her age.

Baptism Blues

Biniyam takes Ariela to his church to show her his religion. She tells him that he now needs to visit a synagogue too and she can't be the only one to compromise.

"Baptism is not something I believe in personally, but because it's important to Biniyam and he wants to baptize our son in the Orthodox faith, I'm going to the church today to learn more," Ariela explains to the camera. Her own parents also are from different religions: her father is Jewish, and her mother is Roman Catholic. However, Ariela has never felt "comfortable" with Christianity, specifically with the concept of hell.

While at the church, Biniyam asks the priest if his son can still be baptized even if Ariela is not Christian. "Before the baby can be baptized as a Christian, he must suckle from a Christian breast," the priest states. Ariela is less than enthused.

"I know that it will make you feel good, I know that it will make you happy. But I don't necessarily want to do that. Does that upset you?" Ariela responds. Biniyam is adamant that she should convert.

No More Words

Jihoon apologizes to Deavan's mother Elicia. "Dude, your tears mean nothing to me. Drascilla is everything to me. I have protected her and her mom, and you made a promise. You made a promise you would take after them," Elicia cries. "What you did, you betrayed everything. She is three years old."

Jihoon admits that it is his fault, but Elicia doesn't take him seriously. "I do not accept your apology. I don't," she tells him. "It means nothing. Words mean nothing. Actions mean everything."

Round Two

Brittany and Yazan visit Yazan's parents again. Brittany dons traditional Muslim attire to prove to her potential future in-laws that she's serious about accepting their culture. "I just don't want to say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing," an anxious Brittany vents in the car there. "I'm so freakin' nervous right now. I just want your family to know how much I love you."

Yazan's uncle is also present for the meeting. Yazan's father is still frustrated that Brittany and Yazan are not married. Yazan pleads for more time and to wait until Brittany's father arrives in Jordan before Brittany decides to potentially convert to Islam and wed.

"I want you to be happy together," Yazan's father agrees.

Previews

Jihoon's mother criticizes Deavan's cooking, while Tim looks for a job in Colombia. Armando and Kenneth endure homophobic slurs in Mexico, and Yazan's parents claim Brittany is disrespectful behind her back. "I'm not going to let Yazan's family bully me," Brittany stands her ground. Plus, Ariela's mother leaves Ethiopia, which leads Ariela to second guess her decision to stay.

It's all next week!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC