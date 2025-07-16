‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer Explained: Things You Might Have Missed

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Milly Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix/YouTube

Stranger Things

 More

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is almost upon us, and with it, fans get their first look at the official teaser trailer from Netflix. Set in the fall of 1987, almost four years have passed in Hawkins since we first met our intrepid heroes, we watch as they attempt to find and kill the Vecna from what remains of their hometown.

'Stranger Things': The Upside Down Invades Hawkins in First Season 5 Teaser
Related

'Stranger Things': The Upside Down Invades Hawkins in First Season 5 Teaser

Intense, emotional, and slightly terrifying, the trailer is filled with callbacks to moments and events earlier in the series, as well as old-school references and homages to pop culture moments that make the show a favorite among fans.

Here are a few moments and references we happen to catch:

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix

Netflix/YouTube

Steve pumps up the volume

The opening scene of the teaser shows Steve (Joe Keery) rotating the satellite dish on the WSQK van at the radio station. Sound is a weakness of the Vecna, so it can be that Steve and the gang are using the radio frequencies as a possible weapon against it. Later in the trailer, the tower is covered in tendrils, so perhaps the plan worked and the Vecna was attempting to tear down the radio tower.

Netflix/YouTube

Eddie's grave

The tombstone of Metallica-loving Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is defaced with the graffiti “Burn in Hell.” This mirrors the message that marked Carrie White’s final resting place, another teen who was hated and misunderstood by her fellow townies. Stephen King is often credited with heavily influencing the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, so a reference to the Master of Horror’s first novel and the iconic film about a teen pushed too far would make perfect sense.

Netflix/YouTube

'Children in Time'

Rock music has always played a pivotal role in the Stranger Things universe, and Season 5 is no exception. The song featured in the background of the trailer is “Child in Time” by the hard rock and slightly progressive rock band Deep Purple, from their album In Rock. The track reflects the fears surrounding the Cold War era, particularly the threat of nuclear war. In this case, it parallels the looming battle with Vecna and the soldiers who appear to be closing in on our heroes.

Netflix/YouTube

Max is still in her coma

When audiences last saw Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), she was nearly killed by Vecna. Her body was broken, her limbs twisted, and she lost consciousness as he choked her. Although Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) managed to resuscitate her, Max was left in critical condition at the end of Season 4 and remains so in Season 5, even after many months have passed.

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) stays by her side with a radio, likely still playing Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” in hopes it will bring her back. (It might to have worked, because she appears to be awake later in the trailer.)

Netflix/YouTube

The Demodogs are back

Last seen in Season 2, the demodogs have returned to the series in full force. Typically minions of the Mind Flayer, they served as major antagonists in Season 1, first as deadly predators, then in Season 2 as Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) deceptively cute pet named Dart. It’s been a while since fans have seen the little buggers, so it makes sense to bring them back for the final season.

 

Netflix/YouTube; Universal Pictures

Nod to Steven Spielberg

Though Jurassic Park was released a few years after the events of Stranger Things, the trailer includes a small homage to the iconic kitchen scene with the raptors, this time featuring demodogs. The use of this familiar trope once again taps into the nostalgia that Stranger Things fans have come to expect from the show, as well as pay tribute to director Steven Spielberg who were an inspiration to the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers.

Netflix/YouTube

Water safety

In the trailer, Karen and Holly (Cara Buono and Anniston and Tinsley Price) are shown holding their breath as they hide underwater from a demogorgon. This may be a callback to Season 2, when it was revealed that the creatures have an aversion to water. When Bob (Sean Astin) activated the sprinklers, the demogorgon fled.

Stranger Things




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelly Thiebaud - 'General Hospital'
1
First Look at Kelly Thiebaud’s ‘GH’ Return — Find Out When She’s Back!
Katherine LaNasa as Dana — 'The Pitt' Season 1 Episode 7
2
Katherine LaNasa Teases ‘Changed’ Dana in ‘The Pitt’ Season 2
Barry Weiss of Storage Wars attends the A+E Networks 2012 Upfront
3
What Happened to ‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss?
Greg Gutfeld on Fox News' 'The Five,' July 2025.
4
Greg Gutfeld Sparks Outrage With Comments About Nazis and ‘The Blacks’
(from left) Jeopardy! players Pete Johnston, Scott Riccardi, and Carl Adams on July 15, 2025
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Did Scott Riccardi Win Again & Hit All-Time Top 20?