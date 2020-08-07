'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Darcey & Stacey Silva on Their Spinoff & Not Giving Up on Love

Double the Silvas, double the drama! TLC's famous twins, Darcey and Stacey Silva, finally landed their own eponymous 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

90 Day viewers are familiar with fan favorite Darcey's previous attempts at love with ex-boyfriends Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. But in this new series, Darcey explores a new relationship with Bulgarian beau Georgi Rusev, and twin sister Stacey moves one step closer to tying the knot with Albanian longtime fiancé Florian Sukaj.

Yet is either relationship too good to be true? With rumors of Sukaj's infidelity just after his K-1 visa is approved and Rusev's possible secret child, the drama doesn't stop for the Silva twins.

Below, the lovable Darcey and Stacey open up about what's in store this season, plus share why they never give up on love.

Congratulations on the new show! It's about time for you both to get a spinoff as such pillars of the 90 Day franchise. What was it like receiving the news that Darcey & Stacey was greenlit?

Darcey Silva: We are super excited and feel very blessed to have the opportunity to get our own show — finally! It's been a long and amazing journey. It's been inspiring. I think it's helped a lot of people relate because it is relatable, our journeys...We're excited to share that. Darcey & Stacey kind of dives deep into our lives as twins and sisters, and of course our love lives, and a little bit more with our family. A little bit of our past, present, and future.

We've seen a little bit of Darcey's daughters Aniko and Aspen onscreen, and last season you both really opened up about your family life. What was it like filming with your daughters more frequently, and with your parents?

Darcey: It's been so amazing. They're gems on the show; they're really good kids. They're very smart, they're very levelheaded. They have a good judge of character. They're fun, they're teenagers, they're into social media and TikTok, just loving life. You guys get to see them grow up and they're becoming beautiful young ladies. I'm very proud of them both. And you get to see a little bit of our parents! Our dad [Mike] and our mom [Nancy], they're amazing parents. They've always been there for us and you get to see the dynamic between the two. Totally different, I'll say that!

Do you guys hold back at all, or are a little bit more filtered in front of your parents?

Darcey: We'll always be Darcey and Stacey. We're very open. You'll see how it goes!

Stacey Silva: Oh yeah, you'll see it all. That's for sure!

The trailer is jam-packed with drama. We see the highs, we see the lows, but obviously your relationship is at the core. Darcey, can you tell us a little bit about your new man Georgi?

Darcey: I'm in a really good place right now. I'm really happy and I feel strong and empowered. I've had time to heal from the past. Relationships aren't easy and I waited and it was when I least expected it. Georgi is an amazing guy and I'm happy to see where the future goes and I'm really excited to share this journey with our loved ones. He's been a great support throughout, and understanding my past and his past. He's sexy, he's hot, he's Bulgarian! There's a lot of stuff there and it's exciting. I'm happy to share that with you guys as well, and I'm just looking forward to seeing how it goes.

On the flip side, Stacey we see some cheating allegations come out against Florian in the trailer. It's hard to watch as a fan, especially since we've seen Florian on Before the 90 Days multiple times. Was it more cathartic dealing with that on-camera? How did the show support you? Obviously you have Darcey in your corner too.

Stacey: The show follows both of our journeys and it digs deeper into my personal journey as well. I'm very thankful I have Darcey there to support me through all the ups and downs. You know what? There's no relationship that's perfect. You'll see the issues that I go through ... but I stay strong and I'm a strong woman. I love to love, just like Darcey. We wear our hearts on our sleeve so you'll definitely get to see the whole journey. Just know that whatever happens, I'm good.

Since you are both such huge fans of love — and met Georgi and Florian through Instagram — how do you sort through DMs and social media to find a suitor, especially during quarantine?

Darcey: My DMs are always like "ding ding ding!" but I'm happy to focus on myself and my kids right now during the pandemic. We're just all trying to stay safe physically, and I'm just trying to monitor my social media and stay safe in that sense, too. You can gauge how people react to you. I always message, "thank you for the love and support" for all the fans that are positive, and then you just get some crazy ones that fuel the fire. We're staying calm and with family right now, so that's what means the most.

You both have appeared on multiple 90 Day shows, from Pillow Talk to Self-Quarantined to B90 Strikes Back. How has it been reliving your past experiences in the franchise? What have you learned most watching it back?

Darcey: First of all I think Stacey and I have been really grateful to get all of the opportunities.

Stacey: Pillow Talk was a blast! We had a blast doing it and watching the show and just everybody else's journey. We're so supportive of the other cast members. We tell it like it is but having fun at the same time.

Darcey: I think people get to see the other side of Darcey and Stacey, our silly side, our comedic side. It lets us to let our guard down, strike back if we want to because we really don't strike back on social media pages. We kind of just try to keep it kosher. It's fun, you can just kind of let loose, be funny, be cuckoo. It's been a blessing and it gives people a different perspective of us as twins and Darcey and Stacey.

Stacey: They get to see a different dynamic and not just the way we are on the other shows.

Darcey: And our crazy one-liners!

Are there any other 90 Day alums you stay connected with off-camera?

Darcey: We have connected with a few, like Russ and Pao, and David and Annie. I've seen Ashley before, I've met her. Casually some people message and say hello, so I'm always really sweet back. Some new cast members from B90 from this last season have reached out and I'm always supportive to their journey and having their backs, especially the women. I stay positive because it brings more positivity. I don't like the negative hearsay, he said-she said. I just send love and blessings. Stacey knows because she's met David and Annie...

Stacey: Oh yeah, they were amazing. They're amazing on Pillow Talk and Russ and Pao, and Loren and Alexei. There are a lot of strong couples on this franchise and we're really blessed to be a part of it and link up with some of them. It would be great to meet everybody one day. Obviously the ones on the show with Darcey, we don't keep in contact with her past. I think we're both strong and we know how to move on. We don't like to strike back too much on our own social media pages because we like to rise above and wish everybody well.

We see a little of your fashion brand House of Eleven in the teaser trailer. Who do you consider your biggest style icons and design inspirations?

Stacey: Chanel, Versace....

Darcey: We love the main designers but we also love our bohemian-chic sense, so it could be a small designer who has a cool flair and looks and feels expensive. It could be a look for less! We love to bargain hunt, so we get ideas from high-end to mid and lower ranges. You've just got to mix it up a little bit. We love our shoes and bags and accessories. I'm wearing House of Eleven today! We have two logos: the angel wings are in honor of our brother Michael who passed away, so the brand was created in honor of him to keep the legacy going. We love all designers.

Stacey: We definitely do. We love to support designers who have a positive message along with whatever they do.

What part of Darcey & Stacey are you most excited for fans to see?

Darcey: I know we've got a lot of secrets but we had fun filming, and we can't wait for you guys to see it soon!



Darcey & Stacey, Premiere, August 16, 10/9c, TLC