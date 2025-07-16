2025 ESPY Awards: Check Out the Red Carpet Looks (PHOTOS)

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Shane Gillis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shane Gillis; Jonathan Owens and Simone Bile; Jordan Chiles

The 2025 ESPY Awards took place Wednesday night on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and were broadcast live on ABC. The event honors the year’s greatest athletic achievements and contributions to sports.

Celebrating the best in sports achievement, the annual ESPY Awards honor the talented athletes who excel in their respective fields. Created by ESPN in 1993, the ESPYS are unique in that winners are chosen by fans, who vote online for their favorite teams, unforgettable moments, and standout individual performances from the past year in sports.

The 2025 ESPYS Are Here - Shane Gillis to Host Sports’ Biggest Night
Related

The 2025 ESPYS Are Here - Shane Gillis to Host Sports’ Biggest Night

Among the top awards being handed out are Best Athlete for both men and women sports, Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Comeback Athlete, Best Team, Best Championship Performance, and Best NFL Player.

Comedian and sports fanatic Shane Gillis was tapped to emcee the event, which recognized the best of the best from across all of the major sporting events, both professional and collegiate.

Check out some of the biggest stars and celebs on the red carpet for the 2025 ESPY Awards below.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

Gabby Thomas attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Gabby Thomas

Grace Brassel and Shane Gillis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Grace Brassel and Shane Gillis

Josh Allen and Kaitlyn Allen
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Josh Allen and Kaitlyn Allen

Arielle Chambers attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Arielle Chambers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Ilana Kloss and Billie Jean King attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ilana Kloss and Billie Jean King

Andre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Lamar Jackson attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Lamar Jackson

Anthony Ramos attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman

Josh Sweat attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Josh Sweat

Ilona Maher attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ilona Maher

Ezra Frech attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Ezra Frech

Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

Khalil Rountree and Mia Kang attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Khalil Rountree and Mia Kang

Malika Andrews
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Malika Andrews

Alison Brie attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alison Brie

Kamee Lyons and Ryder Lyons
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kamee Lyons and Ryder Lyons

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Owens attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Terrell Owens

Daria Berenato
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daria Berenato

CJ Kirst, Kate Levy, Nicole Humphrey, Ashley Humphrey and Chloe Humphrey attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

CJ Kirst, Kate Levy, Nicole Humphrey, Ashley Humphrey and Chloe Humphrey

Ashleigh Johnson attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ashleigh Johnson

Taylor Harry Fritz attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Harry Fritz

Jordan and Nikki Mailata attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jordan and Nikki Mailata




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelly Thiebaud - 'General Hospital'
1
First Look at Kelly Thiebaud’s ‘GH’ Return — Find Out When She’s Back!
Barry Weiss of Storage Wars attends the A+E Networks 2012 Upfront
2
What Happened to ‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss?
Greg Gutfeld on Fox News' 'The Five,' July 2025.
3
Greg Gutfeld Sparks Outrage With Comments About Nazis and ‘The Blacks’
Sandra Risser on AGT
4
‘AGT’ Fans Go Wild for 83-Year-Old Comedian Sandra Risser
Iain Armitage in 2017 and 2025.
5
‘Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage Looks All Grown Up Celebrating His 17th Birthday