The 2025 ESPY Awards took place Wednesday night on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and were broadcast live on ABC. The event honors the year’s greatest athletic achievements and contributions to sports.

Celebrating the best in sports achievement, the annual ESPY Awards honor the talented athletes who excel in their respective fields. Created by ESPN in 1993, the ESPYS are unique in that winners are chosen by fans, who vote online for their favorite teams, unforgettable moments, and standout individual performances from the past year in sports.

Among the top awards being handed out are Best Athlete for both men and women sports, Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Comeback Athlete, Best Team, Best Championship Performance, and Best NFL Player.

Comedian and sports fanatic Shane Gillis was tapped to emcee the event, which recognized the best of the best from across all of the major sporting events, both professional and collegiate.

Check out some of the biggest stars and celebs on the red carpet for the 2025 ESPY Awards below.