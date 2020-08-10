'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Future as Wide as the Ocean (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

Couples plan for the future, with Kenneth popping the question to Armando and Deavan and Jihoon finally finding a home for their young family. Things may be looking up!

Plans to Propose

Kenneth goes to a hotel to meet up with two of his children. After just being in Mexico for a little over a week, he is preparing to propose to Armando with the help of his daughters Cassidy and Taylor.

The oceanfront proposal is a landmark moment for Kenneth as he explains he previously lost most of his friends to AIDS. "It's hard because you'd like to go back to talk to some of these people that you came out with and tell them that the world's changed for the better," he tears up. "This is actually a big deal. I want my daughters to see the love between Armando and I firsthand."

His daughters ask if maybe Kenneth should wait until he's in Mexico longer to pop the question. He assures them that Armando is definitely the one. "I love him and I couldn't marry him fast enough," he smiles.

The timing of the proposal is also purposefully before Kenneth meets Armando's family. "Nothing is going to stop me from getting married and living my life here in Mexico with Armando," Kenneth states.

A Wing and a Prayer

Brittany meets up with Yazan to visit a mosque. While Brittany believes more in manifestation and personal spirituality, she remains open to learning more about Islamic rituals.

"I really do feel amazing. I feel connected to [Yazan] and I feel connected to God," Brittany enthuses after praying.

Settling In

Deavan and Jihoon move into a new short-term apartment. Deavan's mom Elicia and Jihoon's parents also meet them at the new house. The larger home is in a better neighborhood, and overall reinstates Deavan's faith in Jihoon. Elicia is less excited though, realizing that a more comfortable house means that Deavan is less likely to move back to the U.S.

Trust Me, I'm a Cheater

Tim prepares to fully come clean with Melyza's father about his infidelity. "I just want to take him out for a drink, somewhere in public," Tim laughs. "Hopefully it won't get out of hand."

"I don't want to hurt [my dad] or for him to think differently of Tim ...but I think my dad needs to know," Melyza confirms.

Later that evening, the three of them go to a bar for Tim to confess. He bluntly says "I cheated on her," as Melyza translates. Her father just tells him that he made a bad decision.

"That's something you never forget about. Looking at you with father's eyes as a son, all that image has changed," Melyza's dad tells Tim. Melyza explains that Tim moved to Colombia to repair their relationship and rebuild trust.

"I want to say to you that it's never going to happen again, and I believe in my heart it's never going to happen again," Tim pleads.

"Love is based on trust. When trust is lost, as much love there is, nothing else is left," her father says back.

Beachside Bliss

Kenneth takes Armando to a surprise dinner before the proposal. He tells Armando he wants to take photos down by the beach and begins reminiscing about the first time they were at the hotel together.

"Remember when you said our future is as wide as the ocean? I'm totally committed to you for life, but there's something I want to ask you," Kenneth says through tears as he bends down to one knee. Armando also begins crying and accepts the ring.

Kenneth's daughters, along with the hotel staff, sprinkle confetti down to the beach through cheers. "This is the best day ever," Armando says. "This is the day I've thought of and dreamed of for years, and the fact that it's here in front of my eyes is exciting. I love it."

"You are perfect," Kenneth whispers to his new fiancé.

The Ultimate Ultimatum

Brittany has continued her studies of Islam and is excited about moving forward with Yazan. However, over dinner, Yazan brings up a new issue with his parents. His uncle recently spoke with his parents, and they now also want to speak with Brittany.

"My parents are still upset that Brittany hasn't converted to Islam yet and is not ready to get married," Yazan explains in a confessional. He asks Brittany if she is sure she wants to stay in Jordan and convert to Islam.

"I'm not sure I want to be Muslim yet," she responds, "but I definitely want to be with you and stay here, but I'm not going to commit to being Muslim right now at the moment because I'm just like not ready for that."

"I want that really. I hope you to be Muslim for me," Yazan says. "You have three days." A stunned Brittany stares at him speechless. He promises he's not trying to push Brittany but he needs to know her answer before he speaks with his parents.

"If she doesn't convert to Islam, we're not going to get married," Yazan privately explains to the camera. "I want to move on with my life."

"You should have said that when we first met, not now," Brittany says. Yazan clarifies that she doesn't have to be Muslim, just his future wife has to be. WHAT?! "This is not what was promised to me. This is bulls**t. You're talking crazy" she concludes.

Brittany vents to a producer before returning to dinner with Yazan. "Listen, I understand what your family is expecting and I understand what you want, but I'm not open to you giving me own lesson and then giving me an ultimatum," she tells him. "Obviously I need more time than three days."

Parenting 101

Elicia shares her approval of Deavan's new apartment. Jihoon apologizes again for the issues of the first house, while his parents try to take the blame. Jihoon corrects them. "I feel guilty," he states.

"Jihoon relies on his parents to just give him everything he wants and he's just been too spoiled his whole life. But he has a family now and they need to stop enabling him," Deavan explains in a confessional.

Elicia presses Jihoon to promise her that he will put in as much effort as Deavan has been, which angers Jihoon's mother. Deavan asks her mother and Jihoon's parents to back off and let her and Jihoon work it out.

However, moments later, Deavan's daughter Drascilla slips out from under Jihoon's watch and runs into the street, with Deavan and Elicia chasing after her.

Previews

Next week, Armando spends more time with Kenneth's daughters, and Jenny speaks with Sumit's parents. Biniyam pressures Ariela to convert to Christianity, and Brittany comes to terms with her own religious decision regarding Islam.

In Korea, Elicia is shocked by Jihoon's behavior. "I don't even want to look at Jihoon again. All I feel is rage," Elicia trembles.

