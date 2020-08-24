'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': The Bubble Has Burst (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

Couples face the sharp pain of reality this week as they realize their comfort zones have all but been obliterated. Ariela wakes up to the fact that she's alone in Ethiopia, while Armando and Kenneth endure hate speech in Mexico. Plus, Tim apparently has no idea how visas work, which is really something he should have researched prior to moving across the globe...or signing up for this show. It's about to get uncomfortable.

On the Chopping Block

Deavan and Jihoon host their son Taeyang's traditional Korean 100-day birthday party. "We celebrate the fact that the baby has lived through their first hundred days," Jihoon explains to the camera. As per the custom, Deavan is supposed to cook with Jihoon's mother for Taeyang. This also leaves Jihoon in charge of Deavan's daughter Drascilla, mere days after his negligence led to her running through the street the evening prior.

While in the kitchen, Deavan struggles to even chop a carrot. "It's no good!" Jihoon's mother yells.

"Cooking with Jihoon's mother is difficult because right off the bat she's already treating me like a dimwit," Deavan groans in a confessional. She's also worried about meeting Jihoon's extended family since she is from America and has a daughter from a previous relationship.

A Tearful Farewell

Ariela's mother Janice prepares to leave after two weeks in Ethiopia. Janice tells Ariela that Biniyam is "so good to her," which is comforting, but reminds her that she shouldn't feel pressured to have the baby in Ethiopia. "I worry that Ari will be very lonely after I leave," Janice confides to the camera. "I'm a bit concerned about that."

Ariela calls her mother her "best friend" and a "positive gangster" through tears at the airport. "I'm really sad, Mom," Ariela hugs Janice. "I don't want you to go."

Biniyam comforts Ariela as Janice departs. In a confessional, Ariela explains that Janice leaving makes it "feel real" that she's just with Biniyam now in Ethiopia.

Hate Speech

Armando shows Kenneth's daughters the local Mexican cuisine. While Kenneth learns how to use a bucket to "flush" a toilet, Armando remains unfazed by the lack of plumbing.

Their taco dinner is later interrupted after a passerby utters a hateful homophobic slur at Armando and Kenneth. Kenneth's daughters are in shock, but Kenneth says that he wishes he spoke Spanish to be able to stand up for himself. "It's ridiculous, people are so blind," his daughter tears up.

Armando uses the opportunity to explain to Kenneth why he's worried to be affectionate with him in public. Kenneth says they can't give that person the power to make them upset. "The sad part is Armando was just feeling more free with himself and more open with me, and then one word from a guy can tear it all down," Kenneth states to the camera. "Just keep living your life as you see fit."

"This is making me doubt how affectionate I'm willing to be in public in the future," Armando confirms.

Professionally Awkward

Tim meets with an employment agent to find a job in Colombia. However, he only has a visitor's visa and would need to apply for a worker's permit to find a position as a software support technician.

The agent suggests that Tim and Melyza discuss marriage to expedite his ability to be employed in Colombia. This is somehow news to Tim. Does he not know the name of the show he's on?

Not a Pretty Picture

Brittany and Yazan smoke hookah and discuss another recent argument. "Last night, Yazan and I got into a huge fight. I tagged Yazan in a picture on my social media account, and it caused a lot of crazy drama," she explains to the camera. "Someone in Yazan's extended family saw the post and decided to be nosy and go through my entire feed. They came across I picture I had posted when I was still in Florida, and then they went and texted Yazan's whole family that they have a picture of me naked."

In reality, it was just a photo of Brittany in a bikini. But Yazan's family used the image as proof that Brittany doesn't respect the Islamic faith. "Is gossip a part of Islam?" Brittany strikes back.

Apparently Yazan sided with his family earlier, while Brittany told him she's "tired of this f**king bulls**t" and he's a weak man. "I'm not going to let them bully me into deleting my social media," she states. "I don't care what they say, I'm going to lead my own life." She admits her response to Yazan was petty but valid because of his family's demands.

Yazan tells Brittany that he loves her, but if she's serious about marrying him, they need to come to a compromise. He also is apparently a virgin. "Despite everything, I just still love Yazan but we still have a lot of obstacles to face in our relationship," she summarizes. "I'm willing to do some work...What's a relationship without a little crazy?"

All's Well That Ends Well

Jihoon's parents organized Taeyang's party. Deavan's mother Elicia meets Deavan and Jihoon at their venue. Deavan, Jihoon, and Drascilla don traditional Korean attire to celebrate.

Jihoon introduces Deavan to his large extended family, and Deavan is most worried about meeting Jihoon's paternal grandmother. But her worries are proven unfounded after his grandmother says she accepts both Drascilla and Deavan into the family.

"I'm Not Happy About It"

Ariela opens up to Biniyam about her fears of being in Ethiopia. She feels like they have to "get to know each other" again now that they're alone together after months apart. "It's hard when we don't understand each other," she tells him. "We have a lot of things to talk about and discuss. I feel lost all the time when we're together."

Biniyam promises to try to work on communication, especially through the language barrier. Ariela cries that she doesn't have friends in Ethiopia and she feels "stuck" in the country. "I'm not looking forward to being alone with you. I'm not happy about it," she sobs to him. "I don't want to hurt your feelings but I feel like you don't really know me at all. You don't understand me...Everything is really weird." Um, THEN WHY ARE YOU HAVING HIS BABY?!

Biniyam tries to calm her down, repeating that he loves her and will be a good father to their child. "I'm so confused...I feel like Ariela, maybe she leave," he worries.

"We hyped up our relationship so much and I don't know if this is what I really wanted," Ariela concludes in a confessional.

Previews

Deavan's mother Elicia plans to leave Korea, but not without voicing her concerns about Jihoon's immaturity. Armando and Kenneth drive to Armando's hometown to meet his family, plus Brittany leaves Jordan to go to Chicago. Tim and Melyza discuss the state of their relationship, while Sumit plans to convince his parents to accept Jenny. Finally, Ariela stresses about the reality of living in Ethiopia and Biniyam just says that he's "done."

Until next time!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC