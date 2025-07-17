The besties are back! More than a year after Apple TV+ announced that Platonic was renewed for Season 2, more information about the series’ return has been confirmed.

The streamer released new photos of Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) in upcoming episodes of the comedy on Monday, May 19, and revealed the Season 2 premiere date. On July 17, the first full trailer for the new season was shared. Scroll down for everything to know about the show’s return!

When does Platonic Season 2 premiere?

Platonic returns to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 6. The first two episodes will come out on premiere day, with one episode rolled out each Wednesday after that. With a 10-episode season, that brings the finale date to October 1.

Who is in the Platonic Season 2 cast?

Byrne and Rogen are confirmed to return for the show. They play longtime best friends Will and Sylvia who reconnected during Season 1 following Will’s divorce. Carla Gallo, who plays Sylvia’s best friend Katie, and Luke Macfarlane, who plays Sylvia’s husband, Charlie, will also be part of Season 2, along with Tre Hale, who portrays Will’s best friend Andy, and Andrew Lopez (Reggie), Will’s former business partner and his ex-wife’s stepbrother.

New cast members for Season 2 are Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett.

What is the plot of Platonic Season 2?

There was a one-year time jump at the end of the Season 1 finale. After Will relocated to San Diego for a job, he returned for Andy and Katie’s wedding, which was planned by Sylvia, who was now the owner of a successful event planning company. Will showed up to the wedding engaged to Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom).

According to an official synopsis, Season 2 “picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends as they contend with new mid-life hurdles including work, weddings, and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things.”

One thing that won’t be happening is a romantic storyline for Will and Sylvia. Although many viewers thought the show was heading in that direction, the series’ showrunners insist that Platonic will stay true to its name.

“Season 2 spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either,” creators Nick Stoller and Francesa Delbanco told The Hollywood Reporter.

Is there a trailer for Platonic Season 2?

A first look teaser showed Will and Sylvia up to their usual antics. The footage begins with them on the back of a golf cart, after which Will attempts to drive the ball and ends up smashing it right into a companion’s face. Naturally, panic ensues as they rush to call 911 and get the injured player to safety.

The full trailer (above), released on July 17, gave more insight into what to expect from Season 2. Jenna tells Will that she’s “intimidated” by his friendship with Sylvia, and Sylvia admits to Charlie that she’s worried about getting involved in Will’s relationship and ruining their friendship again. Sylvia then warns Will that they’re going to need to start doing “normal adult stuff” like “couples dinners” if they want to keep their friendship.

There’s a bonding scene between Will and Charlie, and a more serious moment when Will tells Sylvia, “I’m trying to get my life back together. What do I do?” When she says she doesn’t want to “mess up” his life again, he assures her, “You don’t mess up my life, okay? You help make my life better.” The trailer also confirms that the man who got whacked in the face by Will’s golf ball is Jenna’s father. Yikes!

Scroll down below to check out photos from the new season, as well.

Platonic, Season 2 premiere, Wednesday, August 6, Apple TV+