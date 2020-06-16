Warner Bros & DC Comics to Launch 'DC FanDome,' a 24-Hour Virtual Event

With the ATX TV Festival taking to YouTube earlier this month and San Diego Comic-Con going remote with [email protected] this July, the face of fan conventions amid the coronavirus continues to evolve. The latest twist on cons is coming courtesy of Warner Bros. and DC Comics with DC FanDome, described in a just-dropped release as "a free virtual fan experience where no badge is required."

Designed to feature "all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future," the ambitious, 24-hour immersive global event is set to launch on Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT at DCFandome.com.

Touting new announcements from WB Games and comics, the convention will also feature all sorts of DC Multiverse coverage, including exclusive footage, release updates and panels with the casts and creators behind the features Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, SHAZAM!, and the #SnyderCut of Justice League. It will also feature TV's Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, and Young Justice: Outsiders.

Per the release, the entire FanDome will be designed for easy navigation, with the central hub being The Hall of Heroes. From that main spot, five "satellite worlds" will offer fans localized content and themed activities.

● DC WatchVerse: Hours of panels, screenings and never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and crews from DC's film, TV, games and home-entertainment divisions.

● DC YouVerse: This is the fan-centric showcase for user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world.

● DC KidsVerse: Lil' heroes are front and center with a slew of family-friendly activations.

● DC InsiderVerse: Deemed "a 101-style introduction" to the DC Multiverse, fans can get an insider look at the creative development within DC Comics from artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Greg Beranti, the creator of the DC TV Arrowverse.

● DC FunVerse: Think of this as the gift shop where you can collect shareable items, explore an online comic-book reader, work on DIY Wonder Woman and Batmobile kits and enter for digital giveaways. Of course, there is also a store filled with swag and limited-edition exclusives.

Additionally, there will be the Blerd & Boujee House, celebrating Black nerd culture and LatinxGeeks, as well as a spot called create.DCFanDome.com for fans to show off cosplay, makeup, tattoos and home builds. Those submitting their work have a chance to be featured during the event and score a sweet cash prize.

Because the virtual con is open to attendees from around the globe, content will be available in 10 languages (English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.). And content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language. So save the date, check the DC socials and keep an eye on the official site, DCFanDome.com for all updates, additions and news heading into the summer.