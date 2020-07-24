Get Your First Look at the Final Episodes of History's 'Vikings' (VIDEO)

The end of Vikings is almost here.

Ahead of the second half of its sixth and final season, the History period drama hosted a Vikings: A Look Back with The Lothbroks panel (moderated by TV Guide Magazine Senior Writer Kate Hahn) as a part of the virtual [email protected] experience. In addition to showrunner, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst and stars Travis Fimmel (Ragnar Lothbrok), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alex Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Clive Standen (Rollo), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe) reminiscing about the past, fans were also treated to a sneak peek of what's to come.

In the special glimpse, Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) and Igor (Oran Glynn O'Donovan) both receive communion as Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) watches and the army waits. Check out the video below for talk of sacrifice and to see who arrives at the end.

"The characters who we all, including me, have grown to love, will have their fates decided," Hirst teased of the ending during the panel. "Whether they live or die is of course in the hands of the gods, although I had a hand in it, too. I think the conclusion of the saga is deeply satisfying, a proper and meaningful ending, and I hope all our fans will feel the same way. I tried to do justice to all my characters and I hope I succeeded."

Fortunately, fans won't have to be too disappointed as the show comes to a close, because Netflix picked up the series' sequel, Valhalla, from Hirst. Beginning 100 years later, the spinoff will dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendent).

