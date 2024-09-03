Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Former Vikings stars Clive Standen and Lucy Martin got married in Provence, France, on August 31, Us Weekly confirmed. The couple got engaged in 2023 after reconnecting at a Vikings reunion event in Berlin two years ago. The intimate wedding only had 70 guests. They celebrated their love with a short ceremony at Le Castellas in Saint-Victor-la-Coste.

Although the day was described as perfect by both of them, some blips occurred, such as Martin forgetting to pull her veil down. “The first thing she said when she got the mic, she was just like, ‘Oh, sh*t! I forgot to put the veil on, gonna do it again,” Standen revealed. This interaction quickly made everyone laugh.

Standen, who’s currently on The Morning Show, spoke candidly about the love fest that occurred. “I got to the point where she’s my person and I don’t want to spend an ounce of my life without her anymore, and I will love her as long as I get,” he gushed.

The newlyweds are not off to a honeymoon any time soon as both have work engagements that will take up some time. For now, they still have time to indulge in the bliss of their nuptials.

Martin wore a Kyha dress with plaid Vivienne Westwood heels, while Standen opted for a classic Brooks Brothers tuxedo. The wholesome pairing also honored Martin’s Scottish heritage by drinking out of an antique quaich. The actor said that it’s usually whiskey that’s poured into the cup, but because of the French locale, they opted for champagne instead.

The couple revealed that Standen wrote a little love note on the bottom of Martin’s shoe.”Lucy Limpet I can’t wait to marry the love of my life and best friend today! You are truly my soulmate! Love your husband,” the message read. To keep the party going, they hosted a post-wedding pool party at the chateau, which was once again filled with the happiness of Standen and Martin, as well as their guests.

The actors starred in the History and later Prime Video series, which ran from 2013 to 2020. Standen played Rollo in the first four seasons. Martin played Queen Ingrid in Season 6.