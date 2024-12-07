And Just Like That… Season 2 aired its last episode in August 2023, and despite what Aidan (John Corbett) says, time doesn’t always go by in a snap. The Sex and the City spinoff’s third season won’t hit Max until sometime in 2025, giving us all too much of a hiatus to wonder what will become of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her fabulous NYC friends.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some of the questions we ponder — you know, as we gaze contemplatively out the window of our Manhattan brownstone. Potential Season 3 spoilers below!

And Just Like That… Season 3, 2025, Max