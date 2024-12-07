‘And Just Like That…’: Carrie & Aidan’s Future & 7 More Burning Questions for Season 3

And Just Like That… Season 2 aired its last episode in August 2023, and despite what Aidan (John Corbett) says, time doesn’t always go by in a snap. The Sex and the City spinoff’s third season won’t hit Max until sometime in 2025, giving us all too much of a hiatus to wonder what will become of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her fabulous NYC friends.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some of the questions we ponder — you know, as we gaze contemplatively out the window of our Manhattan brownstone. Potential Season 3 spoilers below!

How long will Carrie and Aidan’s relationship pause last?

In the Season 2 finale, Aidan left Carrie and New York City behind to spend more time with his sons. The on-again off-again couple agreed to pause their relationship for five years — until Aidan’s kids are out of their teens — but photos from the Season 3 set show Aidan and Carrie grinning and holding hands. So maybe “five years” meant five months. Or five weeks. Or five days.

Why — gulp — is everyone wearing black in one scene?

Those same on-set photos show Carrie, Aidan, and background characters dressed in black formalwear, certainly looking like they’re headed to a funeral. But then again, Carrie, Aidan, and background characters are smiling, too — so either it’s not a funeral or not a particularly somber funeral.

Will Miranda get back with Steve or find her joy with Joy?

Now that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has broken up with Che (exiting cast member Sara Ramirez), she has options: She could, of course, reconnect with ex-husband Steve (David Eigenberg), with whom she had an epic love story until AJLT undid it all. But she also had flirty interactions with BBC producer Joy (Dolly Wells) in the Season 2 finale. Both Eigenberg and Wells are booked for Season 3, so the future of Miranda’s love life is anyone’s guess.

How will Harry do while Charlotte reenters the workforce?

Season 2 left off with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) getting back to work at an art gallery after years of raising her and Harry’s children. And she demands that Harry (Evan Handler) start pulling his weight with the kids, telling him, “I am asking, no, expecting you to help me with part of it — not all of it — because I love my work, and I am good at it.” But Harry can be, by his own admission, sort of a putz, so we’ll see what happens when he has to putz around the proverbial house.

Are Anthony and Giuseppe endgame?

Anthony (Mario Cantone) let Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi) in — in, ahem, more ways than one — at the end of Season 2. Giuseppe was ready to go back to Italy if Anthony didn’t let down his walls. But we’re happy to report Anthony confessed he was in love with Giuseppe, and it certainly seems like the two of them have a shot at amare per sempre.

Who are the new cast additions playing?

In June came the news that Mehcad Brooks (Law & Order), Jonathan Cake (Stargirl) and Logan Marshall-Green (Spider-Man: Homecoming) would be joining the series in recording roles, as Deadline reported at the time. But character details for that trio weren’t revealed, so we couldn’t help but wonder what writers have in store for the newbies.

Have we seen the last of Nya?

Last time we saw Nya (Karen Pittman), the professor was gaining entrance into the American Law Institute and hitting it off with Toussaint (Gary Dourdan), a Michelin-starred chef. Then came the news that Pittman was exiting AJLT due to scheduling conflicts with two other series. But if producers could get Kim Cattrall back for an AJLT cameo, surely they can do the same with Pittman, right? Speaking of which…

Is there any hope for another Samantha appearance?

At this rate, Cattrall and Parker will never be besties, and that’s okay. But Cattrall’s Season 2 cameo shows they can at least share a scene together, albeit one they filmed separately. Cattrall says she’s not coming back for Season 3, but we still wouldn’t rule out another phone call from Samantha.

