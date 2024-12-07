Mark Withers, ‘Dynasty’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Actor, Dies at 77

Mark Withers, an actor who appeared on TV shows including Dynasty and Stranger Things, has died at age 77.

Withers’ daughter Jessie confirmed the news on Friday (December 6), saying her father died on November 22 of pancreatic cancer, according to Variety.

“He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable,” Jessie added in a statement. “Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike.”

Fans reacted to the news on X. “Rest in peace, Mark Withers, our Gary,” one Stranger Things fan account shared on Saturday, December 7.

Another X user wrote, “Remembering Mark Withers, the talented athlete turned actor known for his impactful roles, who brought warmth and humor to those who knew him.”

Withers recurred in Dynasty’s first season, playing Ted Dinard, a boyfriend of Steven Carrington (Al Corley). He also shared episodes with actor Wayne Northrup, who died on November 29. Before Dynasty, Withers played a supporting role in the short-lived CBS courtroom drama Kaz, which won lead actor Ron Leibman an Emmy Award.

Withers’ other TV roles in the 1970s and 1980s included episodes of Wonder Woman, The Greatest American Hero, Trapper John, M.D., Magnum, P.I., The Dukes of Hazzard, and Hill Street Blues. He also had an eight-episode run as Coach Locke on Days of Our Lives between 1986 and 1987. Later in his career, Withers guest-starred in Matlock, Frasier, The King of Queens, Criminal Minds, and True Blood. In one of his final roles, Withers played coroner Gary in a first-season episode of Stranger Things (above).

Before his got into acting, Withers was a football player who earned an NCAA scholarship to Penn State, Variety reports. He made his screen debut in a national McDonald’s ad, and he later appeared in commercials for Folger’s Coffee, Irish Spring, Crest, and American Airlines, the outlet adds.

Withers is survived by wife Haiyan Liu Withers and daughter Jessie Withers. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, per Variety.