Chuck Norris’ Mother Dies at 103: Wilma Norris Knight Was a ‘Beacon of Light,’ Actor Says

Wilma Norris Knight, mother of TV star Chuck Norris, has died at age 103. The actor told followers on Instagram that his “wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus” on the morning of Wednesday, December 4.

“Our mom was a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives, and her love reflected God’s grace,” Norris added in his Instagram post, sharing photos of himself with his late mom (above).

“Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish.” The Walker, Texas Ranger alum went on, “She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own. From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion.”

Knight had two other sons with husband Ray Norris: Aaron, who works as a stunt performer and TV producer, and Wieland, who died at age 26 while serving with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, according to People.

“I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day,” Norris closed on Instagram. “We love you, Mom. Until we meet again.”

Fans took to the comments section of Norris’ Instagram post to share their condolences.

“Chuck, our hearts and thoughts are with you and your family,” one wrote.

“Will put her and your family in my prayers,” another commenter said.

The actor previously praised his mother in a Mat 2021 WorldNetDaily essay celebrating her 100th birthday. Norris wrote at the time that his mother was born into poverty in rural Oklahoma, became a ward of the state at age eight, and was hospitalized for a rare disease for two years of her childhood. At age 16, Knight married Norris’ father but was “abandoned to raise her three boys all alone,” Norris added.

“Mom has been an example of perseverance and faith her whole life,” he wrote at the time. “There’s a Spanish proverb that says: ‘An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy.’ I think that’s way undervalued for my mom, since she’s also now a centenarian saint. … I’m so grateful you are my mom, and so is brother Aaron. We always have been. We’ve been through thick and thin in this life, and we are still going strong — a little rust but still runnin’!”