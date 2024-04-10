The 50 Best Historical Dramas: ‘Napoleon,’ ‘Spartacus’ & More About Way Back When
The B.C.’s are back.
Some of Hollywood’s most epic tales of love, loss, betrayal, and redemption are set thousands of years before our time, yet we can’t seem to get enough. From the time of the gladiators and the Vikings to kings and queens is an essence of heroism and strength that may seem foreign to today’s modern norms yet are still massively popular, as can been seen by HBO‘s eight-season run of Games of Thrones to the acclaimed 2024 FX series Shōgun. Bloody wars, political alliances, and epic fight sequences run amok in our top picks below. Who said history can’t be sexy?