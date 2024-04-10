The 50 Best Historical Dramas: ‘Napoleon,’ ‘Spartacus’ & More About Way Back When

History was bloody and sexy in this action-packed 2010–13 tale of a 1st century B.C. gladiator who inspired a slave revolt. (How bloody? Often the entire screen was filled with red as limbs and heads aplenty were cut off…usually in slow motion.) The hit series ran for three seasons, plus a prequel, with Andy Whitfield first playing the unnamed Thracian soldier who becomes Spartacus after killing four men in the arena. Sadly, Whitfield died in 2011, and he was replaced in the role by Liam McIntyre. The story took bold liberties with the facts, but with its swift plot, scantily clad warriors and intensely graphic fights, not to mention passionate romances, viewers didn’t mind. A sequel series, Spartacus: House of Ashur, is now in the works at Starz. —John Hogan