Netflix Orders 'Vikings' Sequel Series 'Valhalla' From Michael Hirst

Prepare for the next chapter of Vikings.

Netflix announced Tuesday that it ordered Vikings: Valhalla, a new series from creator Michael Hirst that picks up 100 years after the original. (The final season of the History Channel series premieres Wednesday, December 4 at 9/8c.)

Vikings: Valhalla will dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendent). They "will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever changing and evolving Europe."

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga," Hirst, who will serve as executive producer alongside Jeb Stuart and Morgan O'Sullivan, said in a statement. "I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible Vikings universe," Steve Stark, MGM's President of Television Production and Development added. "Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix."

"Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power," Channing Dungey, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix said. "We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan and MGM Television."

