Jack Quaid & Antony Starr Break Down 'The Boys' Season 2 Power Flip (VIDEO)

[email protected] kicked off Thursday, July 23 with a number of must-see virtual panels, including a raucous get-together with the cast of Amazon Prime Video's phenomenally fun (and bloody!) series, The Boys.

The irreverent action-comedy based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson took fans a wild ride in its first season, as the titular band of vigilantes — including mind-blown newbie Hughie (Jack Quaid) — worked to take down the corporate-backed superteam of The Seven, led by their demented leader, Homelander (Antony Starr, in a mix of hot and horrifying). During the panel, it was revealed that the show had been renewed for a third season and that Aisha Tyler would be hosting an aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.

Oh and speaking of "inside," they also dropped this incredible and NSFW clip from the new season that is, well, a whale of a time.

In Season 2, we can confirm the comedy and carnage are amped up even more, and that You're the Worst's Aya Cash is a killer addition to the Seven's ranks of douchey supes. Oh and a televised funeral in the premiere features one of the greatest sight gags ever.

To celebrate The Boys' return both to Comic-Con and our screens on September 4, TV Insider chatted up the so-watchable Banshee vet Starr, the hilarious Quaid, and showrunner Eric Kripke, who admitted that it's "a metric-ton of fun" taking on a genre that is everywhere these days and turning it on it's head... or in the case of this show, tearing that head right off its shoulders.

Watch the full interview above!

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video