San Diego Comic-Con is still happening this year, but like most events this spring and summer, it's gone virtual.

The dates of the event — July 23-26 — haven't changed, but now there's no limit to the number of people who can enjoy the panels scheduled. Studios have started announcing their plans for the remote convention, and some staples still have a presence.

Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set.

TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites — Join senior writer Damian Holbrook for a conversation featuring Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Chris Chalk (Gotham, Perry Mason), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Richard Harmon and Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Alex Newell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and Ashleigh Murray (Katy Keene).

TV Guide Magazine's LGBTQ Representation on TV: What's Next — Join West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman for a conversation featuring Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Jamie Clayton (Roswell: New Mexico), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason, Orphan Black), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), J. August Richards (Council of Dads, Angel, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Harry Shum, Jr. (Shadowhunters), and Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star).

The Walking Dead (AMC) — The panel spotlights the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," airing later in 2020. Panelists include Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) — The panel previews the upcoming Season 6. Panelists include Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC) — The panel previews the upcoming third show in the TWD universe. Panelists include Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

NOS4A2 (AMC) — Showrunner and executive producer Jami O'Brien, executive producer Joe Hill, and cast member Zachary Quinto discuss the ongoing second season.