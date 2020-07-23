'The Boys' Will Be Back! Amazon Renews Series for Season 3

Amazon Studios has renewed The Boys for Season 3 ahead of its upcoming second season which premieres this fall on the streaming platform.

The announcement was made during the show's virtual [email protected] panel which featured the stars, executive producer Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and host Aisha Tyler. Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series was created by Kripke and is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, among many others.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their 'weirdo' demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer's room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that's up to a microscopic virus," said showrunner Kripke of the news.

Beginning Friday, September 4, fans can begin viewing the first three installments from Season 2 as following episodes are released one-by-one on a weekly basis moving forward. Finding the Boys on the run, Season 2 will see Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) in hiding as their vigilante leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) remains nowhere to be found.

In the meantime the Supes of the Seven are dealing with their own situations as new member Stormfront (Aya Cash) makes a splash. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) will have to navigate the murky Supe waters as Homelander (Antony Starr) keeps his sights set on taking control within Vought. Joining the rest of the Seven once more are Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

"Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can't-miss moments that have made the series a global hit," said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We couldn't be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and the Supes in Season 3."

And Jeffrey Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios added "The Boys is unlike any other show on television. It's incredibly entertaining and compelling and elevates genre programming to a whole new level. We're very excited about Season 3 as we know Eric Kripke and this incredibly talented cast are going to raise the bar even higher."

Don't miss Season 2 and keep an ear out for any Season 3 updates heading in 2021.

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video