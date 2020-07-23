The 'Upload' Cast on Nora & Nathan and What They Know About Season 2 (VIDEO)

San Diego's Comic-Con International isn't happening in person this year, because, you know, pandemic. But that isn't stopping the good folks behind the annual pop-culture celebration and cosplay Olympics from creating a virtual version, complete with merch, interactive events and panels.

Taking place from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26 — the dates of what would have been the live convention — this [email protected] situation should still bring us some newsy items (fingers crossed), if not plenty of fun Zoom interviews from the casts participating. And such is the case with TV Insider's chat with the cast of Upload, Amazon Prime Video's delightful hybrid of romantic comedy, techno thriller, and sci-fi that was created by created by Greg Daniels of Parks and Recreation and The Office.

The series centers on a bro'ish coder named Nathan (Robbie Amell), who has his consciousness uploaded into a virtual after-life resort following a near-fatal crash, and became a great escape this spring. Viewers watched as Nathan and his living customer-service rep Nora (Andy Allo) flirted, fell for each other, and then ultimately cracked a major mystery regarding why Nathan actually met his end.

With production on the already greenlit second season on hold for the time being, we were able to corral Amell, Allo, and their equally hilarious costars Kevin Bigley (Luke), Zainab Johnson (Aleesha), and Allegra Edwards (Ingrid) for a chat. In the video above, watch them talk shooting the first season, the challenges of creating chemistry when shared screen time is limited, and who got the comfiest costumes.

Upload, Season 1, Streaming Now, Amazon Prime Video