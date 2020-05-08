Amazon's 'Upload' Renewed for Season 2, Robbie Amell & More to Return

Get ready to return to Lakeview — Amazon Studios has renewed their fresh sci-fi comedy Upload for a second season.

The news comes just one week after the series from award-winning creator Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) debuted on Prime Video on May 1. Starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo among others, Season 2 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe. The renewal comes after the worldwide success the series has experienced since its debut.

"I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news I can stop drawing my Season 2 flip book," said Daniels of the news.

"In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy, crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting Season 2 and are excited that Greg's passion project has found such a devoted audience."

Upload imagines a future in which dying people have the option of being uploaded into a digital paradise rather than face the unknown. The series follows Nathan (Amell), a young app developer who suffers a sudden accident that lands him in the hospital and forces him to make the tough decision about his fate. After deliberating with his flaky girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to Horizon company's Lakeview which is her family's virtual afterlife location.

Once Nathan is uploaded, he meets his "Angel," customer service rep Nora (Andy Allo) who quickly becomes his friend and confidant. But when things grow more serious between them, Nathan's afterlife becomes less clear. If you haven't tuned in, now's the time as Season 2 is on the way. Don't miss it.

Upload, Season 2, TBA, Amazon Prime Video