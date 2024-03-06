‘Upload’ Renewed for Fourth & Final Season at Prime Video

Which Nathan (Robbie Amell) is still around on Upload? The good news is we’re going to find out.

Prime Video has ordered a fourth and final season of the fan-favorite sci-fi comedy series starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo and from Greg Daniels. This news comes a few months after Season 2 dropped (episodes were released October 20 through November 10, 2023).

“When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards,” said creator, writer, and executive producer Greg Daniels. “Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars.”

Added Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, “I’m thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment. We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic after-life.”

Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And dying is no longer the end—after, you can be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, where you can enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort, if you can afford it.

Season 3 saw the existence of two Nathans, and by the end, the original had been taken into custody and the duplicate hunted down. One was deleted. But which one?

Ending on a cliffhanger “helps keep viewers interested until the next season, but just as a general writing principle, things like that are great at act breaks at the ends of scenes,” Daniels told TV Insider. “If you could make [a story] that has a lot of throw forward with a lot of stakes for all the characters at the end of every scene you would. It’s just fun storytelling to me.”

In addition to Amell as Nathan and Allo as Nora, Upload also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy. Joining Daniels as executive producers are Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz.

Upload, Fourth and Final Season, TBA, Prime Video