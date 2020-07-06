Everything We Know About the Final Episodes of 'Supernatural'

The SPN Family will be saying goodbye to their favorite hunters, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), and angel, Castiel (Misha Collins), later this year.

Due to the production schedule, only the first 13 episodes were completed when everything shut down in March, with two episodes left to film. As a result, the Supernatural series finale is still to come.

As we wait to find out how it all ends, we're taking a look at everything we know about the remaining seven episodes of the long-running CW drama.

When will they air?

Right now, they're set for fall 2020. "Everybody — the studio, the executive producers, Jared, Jensen, and Misha — all want to end 15 years the right way," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, said in May. "So it is important that these two episodes that they will be shooting be done the way they hoped to do them and we will just wait it out. We are very much attached to this." They'll rearrange the schedule if they need to.

Where did Season 15 leave off?

Sam, Dean, and Castiel have teamed up with Lucifer's son, nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert), to take down the Big Bad, God (Rob Benedict), which is obviously easier said than done. Plus, Jack got his soul back and sought forgiveness from the brothers for killing their mother.

Who will be back?

We know that Jake Abel (Sam and Dean's half-brother Adam, who is the vessel for archangel Michael), Felicia Day (as both original and Apocalypse world hacker-turned-hunter Charlie Bradbury), Emily Swallow (God's sister Amara/the Darkness), and Robert Wisdom (angel Uriel) will all make appearances, but details have yet to be released.

See Also 'Supernatural': 5 Characters Returning for the Final 7 Episodes At least two are already directly involved in the fight against God.

Plus, we'll see young Sam and Dean again, played by different actors (Christian Michael Cooper and Paxton Singleton, respectively), in a "formative moment in their evolution," executive producer Andrew Dabb previously revealed.

What else do we know about the final episodes?

One episode reveals the Men of Letters and the bunker's history (including the telescope), while another will be Castiel-centric and offer a look at the world through his eyes.

Plus, Dabb revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the first episode back "allows you to see basically every holiday you want Sam and Dean to celebrate." That episode includes "a visitor in the bunker who is quite the character," EP Robert Singer said. "She basically says to them, 'You've been holed up in this bunker, you've missed all these holidays.'"

How will it end for the Winchesters?

Will it be a tragic farewell for Sam and Dean? Both have died multiple times already. We'll have to wait and see, but what we do know is that Dabb hopes "that the fans come away from the finale feeling like they've had a full, complete and satisfying journey with these characters."

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Fall 2020, The CW