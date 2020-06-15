'Supernatural' Season 15, Part 1 Is on Netflix! 5 Episodes to Watch ASAP

The SPN Family may have to wait until the fall to see the final seven episodes of Supernatural, but there is good news: The first 13 episodes of the CW series' 15th season are now available on Netflix.

Heading into the final stretch, hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), angel Castiel (Misha Collins), and nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert) are still trying to take down the Big Bad: God (Rob Benedict). But it's not going to be easy, especially since then there's the question of what's next without him around.

There's quite a bit you should remember ahead of the series farewell, so below, we've rounded up the five essential Season 15 episodes to re-watch before the drama returns. (Yes, there are spoilers.)

"Back and to the Future" (Episode 1)

Picking up right where the Season 14 finale left off, the premiere saw Sam, Dean, and Castiel beginning to deal with the souls God released from hell (pictured above) and trying to protect the residents of the nearby town. That led to a great callback to the pilot in the last scene. What better way to prepare for the end of the show than with the boys doing the same thing with God's plan for his conclusion?

"The Rupture" (Episode 3)

Death is a part of life when it comes to anyone in the Winchesters' orbit, as we've seen many times. And early on in the final season, they lost two frenemies in their fight to return the souls to hell: witch Rowena MacLeod (Ruth Connell) and former British Men of Letters member Arthur Ketch (David Haydn-Jones). As a bonus, the former's demise included making a certain prophecy come true (albeit in a way no one could have imagined).

"Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven" (Episode 8)

Not only did the midseason finale feature a family reunion years in the making (Adam had been left in Lucifer's cage in hell), but it also brought an archangel back into the fold when Jake Abel came back as Sam and Dean's half-brother Adam, who is Michael's vessel. And with Abel set to return again in the final episodes, it's a good idea to keep in mind everything that happened during his last appearance.

"The Trap" (Episode 9)

What would happen without God? Well, he showed Sam that (very) grim future while holding him and fellow hunter Eileen (Shoshannah Stern) captive, and there wasn't a happily ever after for the Winchesters or their angel ally. (In fact, Castiel took the exact step—the Mark of Cain—that led to his future in that scenario in the present.)

"Destiny's Child" (Episode 13)

Perhaps the most important episode to rewatch before the final episodes is the last one to air before the hiatus. In the process of Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack following former reaper/now Death Billie's (Lisa Berry) instructions in their question to kill God, the nephilim regained his soul. Plus, Castiel has unfinished business with the Empty (and made a deal with Genevieve Padalecki's demon Ruby), and Sam and Dean began wondering what's next if they do kill God.

Supernatural, Season 15 Returns, Fall 2020, The CW