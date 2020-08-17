The CW Sets 'Supernatural' Season 15 Return & Series Finale, More Fall Dates

SPN Family, we now know when we'll be saying goodbye to hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), angel Castiel (Misha Collins), and the long-running CW drama.

The network announced its fall schedule for the 2020-2021 season on Monday, including the return date for Supernatural Season 15 (October 8) and the planned series finale. The last episode will air following a retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, on Thursday, November 19. Plus, check out a photo from the upcoming episode, "Gimme Shelter," above.

Production had shut down with two episodes left to film and a total of seven left to air in March. "Episode 19 feels like the season finale for 15, and Episode 20 feels like the series finale," Ackles said recently of the last two. "It's kind of a double whammy."

Other fall dates include the broadcast premieres of Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story Season 2 and the debut of Patrick Dempsey's international series, Devils. See the complete schedule below.

Friday, September 18

8:00 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Series Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

Sunday, September 27

8:00 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Monday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Sunday, October 4

8:00 p.m.: Pandora (Season Two Premiere)

Tuesday, October 6

8:00-9:30 p.m.: Swamp Thing (Broadcast Premiere)

Wednesday, October 7

8:00 p.m.: Devils (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Season Two Premiere)

Thursday, October 8

8:00 p.m.: Supernatural (Season Return)

9:00 p.m.: The Outpost (Season Three Premiere)

Tuesday, October 13

8:00 p.m.: Swamp Thing (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Tell Me a Story (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, November 19

8:00 p.m.: Supernatural: The Long Road Home (Finale Special)

9:00 p.m.: Supernatural (Series Finale)