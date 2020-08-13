'Supernatural' Stars Prepare to Film the Final Episodes & Tease Script Changes

It's almost the end.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who have played hunters Sam and Dean Winchester for 15 seasons, are back in Vancouver to film the final two episodes of Supernatural. They joined Senator Cory Booker and Senate candidate MJ Hegar (both fans of the series) for a conversation over Zoom posted to Misha Collins' (angel Castiel) YouTube channel (on August 11). During the chat, Ackles shared that he and Padalecki were in the middle of the mandatory 14-day quarantine before they can return to set.

When Booker mentioned the buzz that the last two episodes wrap it all up "very nicely," Ackles offered a tease about what to expect. "Episode 19 feels like the season finale for 15, and Episode 20 feels like the series finale," the star said. "It's kind of a double whammy."

He added that "adjustments" were made to the scripts from the ones planned in March. "Eventually, once it all comes out, we can probably share what those adjustments were," he continued. "We've had to accommodate a pandemic. It's unfortunate, but I still think it's going to hit a home run."

Since production was allowed to resume for TV shows and movies, there have been discussions about changes made for action, crowd, and love scenes. Might Supernatural be adjusting its guest cast or the planned fight(s) for the end of the series? After all, the Winchesters and their allies do still have to find a way to stop the Big Bad of the season, God (Rob Benedict).

There are still seven episodes left to air from the final season; shooting had been completed on five prior to production shutting down in March. "However our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," executive producer Andrew Dabb tweeted the day Episode 13 (the last one completed) aired.

In May, Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, announced the network's plan to air those episodes as part of its fall schedule. (The hope at the time was that filming would take place in the late summer or early fall.) "Everybody — the studio, the executive producers, Jared, Jensen, and Misha — all want to end 15 years the right way," he said. "So it is important that these two episodes that they will be shooting be done the way they hoped to do them and we will just wait it out. We are very much attached to this."

