‘Supernatural’: 5 Characters Returning for the Final 7 Episodes

There’s good news and bad news about Supernatural‘s final seven episodes. While Season 15 isn’t concluding until the fall, we already know a bit about what to expect, including some returning characters.

Last we saw hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), and angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they were working with Lucifer’s son, the nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert), to take down the Big Bad of the final season: God (Rob Benedict), formerly thought to be the prophet Chuck Shurley.

At least two of the characters we know will definitely be back have been part of that fight or at least included in a discussion about it. Meanwhile, one actress will be back in two roles, and an angel is returning after over a decade.

Scroll down to find out who’s back in the final episodes, when we last saw them, and what we know.

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Fall 2020, The CW