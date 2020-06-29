‘Supernatural’: 5 Characters Returning for the Final 7 Episodes

There’s good news and bad news about Supernatural‘s final seven episodes. While Season 15 isn’t concluding until the fall, we already know a bit about what to expect, including some returning characters.

Last we saw hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), and angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they were working with Lucifer’s son, the nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert), to take down the Big Bad of the final season: God (Rob Benedict), formerly thought to be the prophet Chuck Shurley.

At least two of the characters we know will definitely be back have been part of that fight or at least included in a discussion about it. Meanwhile, one actress will be back in two roles, and an angel is returning after over a decade.

Scroll down to find out who’s back in the final episodes, when we last saw them, and what we know.

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Fall 2020, The CW

Jake Abel Supernatural Final Season Returning Adam Michael
Colin Bentley/The CW

Adam Milligan/Michael (Jake Abel)

When we last saw them: In the midseason finale, Sam and Dean’s half-brother, who is also the vessel for archangel Michael, briefly reunited with his family and got caught up on God’s recent dealings before leaving.

What we know about their return: Not much. As TV Insider exclusively reported in March, Abel is back in the last batch of episodes. Details of his return have yet to be revealed, but Abel hopes to see a Michael-God confrontation before the series ends.

Felicia Day - Supernatural Final Season - Returning Apocalypse World Charlie
Michael Courtney/The CW

Apocalypse World Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day)

When we last saw her: After coming over to our world from the apocalypse one, the doppelgänger of the brothers’ close friend took up hunting. But while working a case with Sam in Season 14’s “Optimism,” she was thinking about leaving that life behind. She’s only been mentioned since (in connection to helping the Winchesters’ financial situation).

What we know about her return: We don’t know anything beyond the fact that she will be showing up, according to Entertainment Weekly. What has she been up to in the time that’s passed? Will she join the fight against God or just be part of a monster-of-the-week hunt?

Felicia Day Supernatural Final Season Returning Original Charlie
Katie Yu/The CW

Our World Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day)

When we last saw her: The hacker who became a hunter after encountering the Winchesters in Season 7 died three years later, in “Dark Dynasty.” She’d been helping translate the Book of the Damned when Elton Frankenstein found her, and that death remains one of the most painful of the series.

What we know about her return: Again, all we know is that we’ll somehow see her (via EW), which isn’t too surprising. After all, dead characters do tend to show up again and again, and it is quite fitting that the one who was like a sister to the Winchesters appears one more time before it’s all over.

Emily Swallow Supernatural Final Season Returning Amara Darkness
Katie Yu/The CW

Amara (Emily Swallow)

When we last saw her: Amara, a.k.a. the Darkness and God’s sister, wanted nothing more to do with her brother in Episode 2 of this season, “Raising Hell.” Though Dean was able to help the siblings reconcile in the past, that’s no longer on the agenda.

What we know about her return: EW did share a photo of her meeting with Sam and Dean, but that’s it. However, considering the Winchesters were weighing killing her alongside her brother in the last episode—keeping the Darkness alive would “throw things out of balance”—it’s unlikely to be a cheerful conversation.

As Swallow previously told TV Insider, she thinks that “Amara still wants a connection with Chuck, but she’s just been burned so many times.” And because she’s his sister, she can take him on. But the brothers’ plan may put her and the hunters on opposite sides.

Robert Wisdom as Uriel Angel in Supernatural
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

Uriel (Robert Wisdom)

When we last saw him: The angel was killed in Season 4’s “On the Head of a Pin” after the reveal that he was trying to free Lucifer.

What we know about his return: As a photo Collins shared from set reveals, the angels will be together and that filming day also included another “last” that was “too spoilery to post.” It’s unclear if we’ll see the Uriel we knew (perhaps in a flashback?) or an alternate version somehow (though God did eliminate other worlds).

Supernatural

Felicia Day

Jake Abel

